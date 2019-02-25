Every former skater boi and Warped Tour lover will be happy to know that even celebrities remember their scene kid days. While some kids prefer Slipknot lyrics inked on their skin, Hailey Baldwin got a tiny diamond tattoo. The tat is simple, cute, and very mid-2000s.

Although plenty of stars recently came out to show off their best looks, at the Oscars, Baldwin traded in gowns and glamour for a diamond tattoo. The tattoo isn't elaborate, but looks just as cool as one with shade detailing. Baldwin sought out celebrity tattooer JonBoy Tattoo to give her a diamond on the side of her neck, just behind her ear. Diamonds are forever and this tattoo will last just the same.

Minimalist tattoos are popping up everywhere recently, and even Baldwin isn't immune to the trend. The model's tattoo artist JonBoy posted the picture to his personal Instagram account, captioning it with a diamond emoji. Baldwin, however, has yet to share a photo of the tiny tattoo on her personal page, so the full story behind it is still a mystery. One thing is for sure, it looks very similar to some of the cover art featured on her husband Justin Bieber's album Journals.

Baldwin posed for the photo by turning her neck to the side to display the dime-size diamond tattoo. From the runway photos of Baldwin swirling around online, it doesn't look like Baldwin has that many tattoos, but she actually dons 20.

Baldwin's tattoo artist, known as JonBoy specializes in doing minimalist tattoos on a bunch of celebrity clients including Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, and Zayn. In fact, he's the same artist responsible for Justin Bieber's eyebrow tattoo in dedication to Baldwin that reads "Grace" in script.

This particular tiny diamond may be a big mood for emo kids, but many of Baldwin's tattoos from JonBoy have a lot of sentiment behind them. Out of all 20 of Baldwin's tattoos, the tattoo artist has designed 11 of them.

In 2011, Baldwin donned the tiny heart outline on her collar bone. In 2015, the model and her cousin Ireland Baldwin both got matching tattoos with their last name written on the side of their middle finger. Not to mention, JonBoy also inked on another tiny tattoo in April 2018 of a cross under her ear along with many other tats regarding religion.

The model spoke in a 2016 interview with Teen Vogue about how she values her faith while respecting others.

"Not everybody is going to believe in the God that I believe in, but it's something that I'm not afraid to share with people because I know how it inspires me — how it positively affects my life," Baldwin said.

In total, Baldwin has four tattoos that regard religion. Two of her tattoos say "unseen" that's written on her back and she has "3:30" on her hands to reference Bible verses. She also has the word "pray" written on the sides of her hands.

Whether Baldwin chooses her tattoos as meaningful messages or a cute minimalist design, she's ready to bare them forever.