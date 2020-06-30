Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid are reminding the world that bike shorts are here to stay. Landing in Sardinia, Italy on Monday, the pair arrived all set for an undisclosed campaign shoot wearing matching looks inspired by early ‘90s fashion.

Bieber chose a pair of long spandex bike shorts in a sleek black hue, styled with a matching oversized black crew neck sweatshirt and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in a bright white tone. Hadid, on the other hand, went more flirty with her choice, slipping into a bright white pair of shorts, which she paired with a cropped white cardigan and New Balance sneakers. Both girls were wearing face masks as they were spotted out and about.

With Bieber choosing a scrunchie and Hadid opting for a plastic claw clip, the duo even went full-blown ‘90s when it came to their accessories.

Ahead, shop both exact looks and similar styles just in time for the hottest summer months. You'll be channeling Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid’s athletic-inspired throwback style in no time.

Backgrid

Hailey and Bella prove exactly why bike shorts are a beloved summer staple.

On Hailey: Marvel Solar System Logo Neck Sweatshirt $59 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters Shop a similar style to Bieber's graphic sweatshirt with this Marvel option.

Tna Equator Short 7" $20 | Aritzia See on Aritzia Get your hands on Bieber's exact black bike shorts. They're super versatile, pairing easily with heels or sneakers.

Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker $90 | Nike See on Nike Nothing says the '90s quite like a pair of Air Force 1 kicks.

On Bella: Musier Paris Amanda Cardigan $124 | Musier Paris See on Musier Paris Go retro with a cropped cardigan sweater like this exact cable knit that Hadid loves so much.

Pretty Little Thing Red Basic Bike Shorts $6 | Pretty Little Thing See on Pretty Little Thing Go bright and bold with a similar pair of red bike shorts as Hadid's.