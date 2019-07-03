Guess who's about to be flippin' her fins under the sea. Halle Bailey will play Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action movie, the studio announced in a press release on Wednesday, July 3.

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” director Rob Marshall said in a statement.

Fans, of course, will recognize Bailey as both Sky from Freeform's grown-ish, as well as one half of the uber talented sister duo, Chloe x Halle. The girls' viral December 2013 cover of Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" even caught the attention of Queen Bey herself who signed Chloe x Halle to her Parkwood Entertainment label and took them on the road to open for her and husband Jay-Z. Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a huge fan, too, so it's no surprise that hers is a voice worthy of some serious sea witch envy.

Not only will Bailey be taking on some classic tunes from the 1989 Disney favorite, but, per the press release, the Little Mermaid remake will also include some new songs from Alan Menken and Grammy-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

With production slated to begin in 2020, The Little Mermaid's cast already includes Jacob Tremblay (as Flounder) and Awkwafina (as Scuttle), per Variety. On June 28, the trade publication also reported that Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play Ursula, the villainous sea witch. (Disney noted that additional announcements will be made in the coming weeks.)

Until anything is made official, however, "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo is holding on to hope she might slip into Ursula's tentacles.

