Because it is the season of giving after all, Hallmark has added a new Christmas movie to its already packed 2018 schedule of original feel-good holiday films, as a special surprise gift to fans. A Christmas for the Books — the network's 38th new Christmas movies this year alone — will star Chelsea Kane and Drew Seeley and premiere on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries on Saturday, Dec. 22 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, as revealed by Entertainment Tonight.

As history would indicate, the film will, of course, contain some sort of romance coupled with a valuable lesson learned. But here's what ET says fans can specifically look forward to with the A Christmas for the Books plot:

"A Christmas for the Books revolves around lifestyle guru and romance expert Joanna Moret (Kane), who has developed a fool-proof strategy for ending holiday loneliness — all detailed in her best-selling book, The Love Audit. After appearing on a morning show, she is offered the biggest opportunity of her career: to throw the MacAllen holiday gala. Little do her fans or the MacAllens know, she is newly single. Joanna asks the morning show producer, Ted (Seeley), to pretend they're a couple or risk being exposed as a fraud. Will she be able to throw the best party of the year and still convince everyone she's the expert on love or will she lose everything? We're betting she figures things out!"

After the news broke, Seeley reacted in an Instagram post, writing, "WOOT WOOT! It's official! #AChristmasForTheBooks." The actor, who previously starred alongside Kane in 2013's Lovestruck: The Musical on what was then ABC Family (and is now known as Freeform), had previously spilled the beans a couple days ago, though. "So much fun reuniting with this one, 6 years after #Lovestruck!" he captioned a Dec. 9 Instagram shot with Kane. "So grab some cocoa and we'll see you there!!! 🤙"

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of Hallmark's parent company, Crown Media Family Networks, further explained the unexpected holiday treat to ET: "Our viewers continue to make us the top two cable networks during the holiday season and, as a thank you, we are excited to announce a very special double feature event with the brand-new addition of, A Christmas for the Books on Saturday, Dec. 22.”

With the TV listings already set, however, the network had to do a little bit of rearranging to make room for the new addition. Per ET's report, Danica McKellar's Christmas at Grand Valley, which was originally scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET/PT that evening will now debut on Friday, Dec. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT instead, on Hallmark's Movies and Mysteries offshoot.

Valcola on YouTube

Naturally, the already-aired originals on Hallmark's holiday slate (which the network will continue to churn out through Saturday, Jan. 5) have not been a disappointing to marathoning fans. And McKellar was just one of your favorite '90s actors whose familiar faces can be seen in 2018's roster of new Christmas movies, including: Candace Cameron Bure (A Shoe Addict’s Christmas), Lacey Chabert (Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe), Tatyana Ali (Christmas Everlasting), Tia Mowry-Hardrict (A Gingerbread Romance), and Jodie Sweetin (Entertaining Christmas).

Although viewers never have to change the channel from Hallmark to get their fill of Christmas movie magic at this time of year anyway, they'll certainly be tuned in to unwrap the network's latest holiday gift in the form of A Christmas for the Books.