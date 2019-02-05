One of the laws of food is that it is inarguably better when you put it on a stick, which is how the humble ice cream bar and all of its infinite variations were born. Now those ice cream bars are going to have to make some room for yet another joining their ranks: Halo Top Pops just launched, taking your beloved ice cream pints and putting it in adorable mini form. Excuse me while I prep my Instagram for all the teensy content I am about to procure.

The new Halo Top Pops come in four flavors, which include fan favorites Peanut Butter Swirl, Mint Chip, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, as well as newcomer Strawberry Cheesecake. They come six to a box, and differentiate themselves from similar options because they are really and truly quite small — just big enough to warrant putting on a stick, but also small enough that you'll definitely want to pair it with another dessert, which is what I feel in my heart these should be the intended use for. (That, or to keep in your office freezer as post-lunch dessert, which is also a thing I religiously observe alongside the more traditional and heartier post-dinner dessert.)

Halo Top

Bustle had the opportunity to try the new Pops ahead of the official launch, and fans of the OG pints will not be disappointed; they taste every bit as delicious and true to the pint flavors in baby form. The new Strawberry Cheesecake one, though, may prove to be a game changer — I didn't read the flavor description before I went ahead and helped myself, but the graham cracker swirls are so delicious and distinct that I recognized the combo right away.

Halo Top is celebrating the launch by giving away a ton of Pops. The first opp you have is to head to Halo Top's website here at 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 5, where the first 1,000 fans to checkout with the code HALOTOPPOPS will get a box sent to them for ~free~.

But if you happen to be in New York, the experience gets a little more personal — on Valentine's Day, Halo Top will be at Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal giving away Halo Top Pops based on your relationship status. If you're Single, you'll score Strawberry Cheesecake; Taken, you'll get Peanut Butter Swirl; if It's Complicated, you'll get Mint Chip; and if you're Hungry, you'll get Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough. Cut to me explaining that I am single, but also taken in that I am betrothed to ice cream, which is arguably complicated, and paired with the fact that I am always hungry means I should probably just get all four of them at once.

Halo Top

In the meantime, Halo Top Pops will hit stores in the Midwest, Texas, and California in February, and roll out to the Northeast, and then out to select national retailers in May. If you can't wait until then, though, you can order them online and live your teensy ice cream dreams. Happy snacking!