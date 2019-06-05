There are certain pieces in your closet that remain timeless no matter the season or the decade. The denim jacket falls under that category, and Hollywood proves that. Halsey and Ashley Benson wore the same denim jacket, and the vintage Lee jacket they donned is super affordable. (Offered in sizes XS to XL.) Clocking in at $98, the denim jacket is budget-friendly and just the thing to pop over your outfits on a cool summer evening. Seeing how celebs usually wear designer pieces that have hefty price tags, it's always exciting to see A-listers wear something that fans can afford, too.

The Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson wore her denim staple on May 30. She sported her So-Cal outerwear look while out on a coffee run in Los Angeles. The Lee jacket dressed up a pair of leggings, a white tee, and running shoes. This helped to elevate her gym-ready look, adding a polished touch to the laid back outfit. Seeing Benson in her off-duty outfit shows what an everyday staple a cute denim jacket can be.

Halsey took her Lee jacket in a different direction. The artist wore her denim piece to the LAX airport, but her outfit didn't revolve around comfy leggings or baggy hoodies that people usually wear during long flights.

Instead, Halsey wore white denim overalls matched with a black crewneck sweater. The artist then accessorized that vintage-inspired outfit with a black cap along with over-sized cat eye sunglasses. Her denim jacket was slung on top, creating a Canadian tuxedo of sorts, but without matching denim washes.

Specifically, these two celebs wore the Vintage Modern Rider Jacket from Lee, in the Classic Blue wash. "Originally designed for cowboys in the '40s, the Rider Jacket is the epitome of iconic Lee," the product description reads. "With a right-sized silhouette and angled chest pockets for easier access, we figure if it worked for broncobusters back then, it's perfect for boss babes now."

The denim jacket is made from 100 percent cotton and has an adjustable waist. The jacket also has a fun detail where the collar is made from brown corduroy. This adds a pop of texture and a slight vintage touch.

To give you more inspiration on how to wear your denim jacket, Benson and Halsey offer up a lot of options. The actress constantly shows up wearing denim jackets on her Instagram. One easy way to pair a denim jacket is to match it with black jeans so it's not too matchy-matchy.

Denim jackets are also a great pick for going out. Benson likes to wear over-sized denim jackets when out on the weekend with friends, and the Lee vintage denim jacket is a great choice to mimic that same look.

Halsey has worn the Rider Jacket before as well. She wore it with a red summer romper while at the beach.

Copy Benson's and Halsey's effortless style by copping your own denim jacket. The pop of corduroy is a playful touch, and the jean jacket will help elevate each look you throw at it.