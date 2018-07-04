After almost a year of dating, Halsey and G-Eazy announced their split on July 3. Their relationship timeline proves just how inseparable Halsey and G-Eazy were before the heartbreaking announcement. Halsey released a statement via Instagram Story that read: “I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart."

The singer's Instagram statement continued: “I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Although they were only together about a year, the former couple never shied away from showcasing moments of PDA on social media or expressing their feelings for one another in the media. They also collaborated on a hit song, "Him & I," which they performed together often and they directed and co-starred in the song's accompanying short film. According to Genius, Halsey told 97.1 AMP-FM in Los Angeles:

It’s like we really made this record about our real lives and hopefully we get to share that with other people who feel similarly about each other and we’re really fortunate. We live really cool lives and we get to do really cool stuff together and I just hope that, you know, some young couple somewhere in a slower part of world maybe can hear it and maybe imagine what it would be like for just four minutes.

Relive their romance in the following key moments and remember the good times.

August 30, 2017

G-Eazy brought Halsey on stage as a special guest during the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour. The pair debuted their song "Him & I" and kissed on stage, shocking fans who were unsure whether or not the moment was real or just an act to promote the new song. G-Eazy opened up about the collaboration, telling Fuse:

"I've wanted to work with Halsey for a long time. I think she's an incredibly talented artist who has accomplished so much at such a young age. She's one of the biggest artists in the whole world. At 22 years old, that's pretty phenomenal. 'Him & I' is a Bonnie and Clyde song. It's a pretty intense, crazy in love song. She killed the record. She sounds phenomenal on it. I'm excited to share that experience onstage with her live one on one because she's a great performer."

August 31, 2017

Halsey posted the first of many now-deleted Instagram snapshots dedicated to the Oakland-born rapper. Along with a photo of the pair performing together, she captioned "thank u baby," and tagged G-Eazy.

September 4, 2017

Both Halsey and G-Eazy made things Instagram official when they posted matching couple pics on their respective social media sites.

September 29, 2017

G-Eazy surprised Halsey onstage for her birthday and encouraged the audience to wish her a happy birthday.

December 1, 2017

Ahead of the “Him & I” release, both entertainers posted matching pics on their Instagram accounts. Halsey captioned her post with, “This Friday me and lil baby dropping ‘Him & I’” while G-Eazy shared, “‘Him & I’ w baby girl out this Friday…”

December 21, 2017

During an interview with Paper, G-Eazy finally confirmed the dating rumors and provided a very vague account of how he and Halsey first met, quickly explaining, "At a party, I'll leave it at that."

January 13, 2018

Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live as the show's musical guest and brought G-Eazy out to perform for their hit “Him & I.” Following the performance, Halsey tweeted “I loved EVERY minute of it. Honored to have him by my side and stoked for us BOTH to prosper. Best night of my life!”

February 14, 2018

The pair exchanged sweet Valentine's day posts on Instagram for the lover's holiday. The rapper shared a video where he mouthed the words, "I love you, too." In a now-deleted post, PopSugar reports that Halsey shared: "Happy V-Day, you big craze. I love you + miss you a kaskillion + am very proud ur starting ur tour tomorrow. crush it bb." G-Eazy also shared a cute message for Halsey on his page alongside a photo of her laughing at dinner. "Happy V-Day to this crazy one, almost as crazy as me [heart emoji]," he wrote. "Thank you for putting up with me and always loving me back."

March 11, 2018

The couple engaged in heavy PDA while posing for pictures on the iHeart Radio Awards red carpet. While attending the event the 29-year-old "Me, Myself & I" emcee told E! News, "She's a queen. I think the world of her for real. Speaking about their joint collaboration on "Him & I," G-Eazy explained that he was grateful that he gets to "share a song like this with the person I'm actually in love with and actually dating is dope."

April 14, 2018

Halsey and G-Eazy hit up Coachella together and partied the night away while attending the festival's Neon Carnival party, according to Just Jared.

May 3, 2018

TMZ reported that Halsey was by G-Eazy's side when he was arrested in Sweden for allegedly attacking security guards and drug possession.

Billboard reported that the "No Limit" performer pleaded guilty to assault and drug charges and noted that he won't face any jail time after paying a $9,000 fine and providing an additional monetary settlement with the victim of the alleged assault.

May 20, 2018

Halsey walked the E! red carpet for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards and revealed how G-Eazy won her heart. She shared,

"He was just really persistent. He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot. It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. Okay I like you back.'"

"Yeah, and I'm glad I did. I got bamboozled, though, a little bit. I think I got tricked into it," Halsey concluded.

June 16, 2018

The lovebirds were dressed to impress as they hit the red carpet 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

July 3, 2018

Halsey announced their shocking split in a brief note posted to her Instagram Story on July 3, writing:

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel the need to inform my fans. G-Eazy and I are taking some time apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and my career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The announcement was shared shortly after Halsey posted a photo with her dog on Instagram and added the caption, "kiss my dog on the forehead and then kiss ur ass goodbye." The wording is a quote from the song "8 out of 10" from Drake's new album Scorpion which features the lyrics, "Kiss my son on the forehead then kiss your ass goodbye." The 23-year-old "Bad At Love" singer also wiped most of the pictures of G-Eazy from her Instagram shortly after the reveal. G-Eazy has yet to comment on the split.

While it's certainly sad to see their romance come to an end, Halsey and G-Eazy both have hugely talented futures ahead.