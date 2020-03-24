The H&M sale is here, just in time to satisfy your urge to online shop during self-isolation. The beloved Swedish retailer is currently running a sale with up to 60% off some of the best items of the season. What’s more, you get an additional 20% off if you spend more than $75. Which, of course, you won’t have any problem doing with the wide array of seasonal staples, trendy must-haves, and more.

While brick-and-mortar stores are closing due to coronavirus all over the country, H&M is filling the gap with free shipping and free returns if you ultimately decide that you don’t love said item as much as you thought you would.

While nearly everything on offer is lust-worthy at its core, Bustle asked H&M which items are selling like hot cakes because why not start shopping there? Not surprising, the sweaters, pants, jeans and dressers are figuratively flying off the shelves. Ranging from $11 to $25, the H&M sale is rife with ribbed dresses, high-waisted trousers, cozy knits, and faux-leather staples alike. The best part? These wardrobe staples are modern yet timeless enough to take you into next year's winter, too.

Ahead, find the current best-selling pieces from H&M’s massive Spring sale and shop the full selection here.