With each passing hour, the news about coronavirus is shifting. Countries are mandating school closures, businesses are shuttering, and individuals are being strongly urged to stay home to practice social distancing. Add to that, a long list of canceled events and stores closing due to coronavirus … at least for the time being.

Brick-and-mortar locations are closing up shop for anywhere from two weeks to two months, modifying their schedules based on new information that is trickling in. But don't worry: E-commerce sites are still running and experts say it's safe to shop online with precautions.

Ahead, find all the stores that have closed in the United States due to the rising epidemic and how the retailers are pledging to compensate employees and cater to shoppers.

Lululemon

The activewear brand has announced that it will be closing all stores in North America and Europe through March 27. Additionally, it will be paying any employees who are required to self-quarantine for the mandated 14 days.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has announced that it will be closing all stores “until further notice,” assuring customers that it will still “continue to engage with [its] UO Community however [it] can.”

Everlane

Everlane is temporarily going back to its roots as an online-only business. The brand closed all retail stores until the end of the month.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices has closed all 11 of its stores in the United States and also postponed or canceled all community events that it had on the schedule for the foreseeable future.

Reformation

With 19 retail stores, Reformation has announced that all doors will be closed until further notice. Online shopping is still currently available.

Nike

With a more widespread reach when it comes to closures, Nike has announced that it will be shuttering all stores in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, which includes all Converse-branded stores as well.

Goop

Goop has closed its permanent locations in New York, San Francisco, and London, along with its pop-up in Aspen. The in-hotel location at the Rosewood in Montecito will remain open as long as the hotel is open, as well as their pop-ups in Brentwood and Palm Beach.

Abercrombie

The brand has closed all of its locations outside of Asia under both the Abercrombie as well as Hollister labels. It amounts to nearly 880 stores in total.

Patagonia

Patagonia has closed all of its stores and operations for the duration. And making the choice to halt production will certainly make an impact on availability of goods.

Allbirds

The footwear brand has closed all of its stores in the United States and Europe with online ordering still fully available.

Aritzia

Closing nearly 90 stores in North America, Aritzia is still operating as an online business. It has announced that it will be donating all of its profits for the time being to Community Relief Fund.

Away

Away Travel has closed all of its stores across the United States, Toronto, and London and halted the opening of a new location in Dallas. It has made an official announcement that all of its employees will be paid in full for the duration.

Gap

Gap is closing nearly 100 retail stores worldwide and cutting store hours in the remaining locations.

Levi’s

Through at least March 27, Levi’s stores will be closed throughout the United States and Canada. The e-commerce ship will still be operating as normal and store workers will continue to be compensated for the hours that they would have worked in-store.

Verdura

The jewelry brand announced on Instagram that it would be closing its Fifth Avenue location in New York City, but will be “working remotely to accommodate any client needs upon request.”

Anthropologie

Assuring its customers that, to the best of its knowledge, none of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, Anthropologie has closed all of its stores (including Terrain) until at least March 28.

Rent the Runway

Assuring that it plans to pay employees for the time off, Rent the Runway has made the decision to close all stores, adding that they are “taking it week by week.”

La Ligne

La Ligne will be closing its one Madison Avenue retail store in New York City. Encouraging shoppers to support local businesses, however, the brand is offering 15% off all online purchases with the code XOLALIGNEXO. Additionally, it is offering virtual and concierge shopping experiences by emailing madison@lalignenyc.com.

J.Crew

J.Crew announced on Monday afternoon that they would be closing all J.Crew and J.Crew Factory stores, effective immediately, until at least the end of the month.

Kentshire

Although Bergdorf Goodman as a whole still remains open (as of Monday afternoon), Kentshire Gallery’s shop on the 7th floor will be closed until further notice.

This article will continue to be updated as new information comes out.

