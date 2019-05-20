H&M is about to reward you for being a loyal shopper. H&M launched a loyalty shopper program, letting you rack up points, coupons, and exclusive deals. This new program will let you scoop up points and discounts for all those times you nip into the store during lunch break or impulse buy while scrolling through your phone.

H&M's member loyalty program is completely digital and conducted on the H&M app. You can download the app for both Android and iOS, unlocking a slew of perks. For example, you will receive points for shopping, where ever dollar spent is equal to one point earned. Once you receive 200 points, you get a five dollar reward coupon. This reward stays valid up to 90 days after you receive it, so the coupon will give you a good excuse to shop.

You will also receive exclusive offers and discounts, like a 25% off birthday coupon and a Members Day event. There will also be exclusive shopping events just for Members. You will be able to earn bonus points on specific merchandise, as well as get free shipping on purchases that are $40 or more. You will also be able to have free online returns, and digital receipts sent straight to your app.

Not only that, once a Member earns 500 points, they are shifted into the Plus level. This unlocks free shipping on all purchases, invitations to unique events, and special access to limited collections. Seeing how H&M collaborated with everyone from Moschino to Erdem, that early bird pass can be crucial for snapping up sell-out pieces.

The only thing to keep in mind with your rewards balance is that your points will last only for 12 months, starting from your sign up date. Each year your balance will reset. That means if you reach Plus level, you only stay that level for one year.

In honor of this new roll-out program, H&M is doing something special for those who sign up during its first week. Customers who enroll now through May 29 will receive a 20% discount off their entire purchase, as well as receive special offers included within the app.

In addition to that, members who sign up before that May 29 deadline will also receive a coupon to Drybar as an additional perk. A customer who signs up for the loyalty program will receive 20% off a Blowout or Dry Style service, honored at all US Drybar locations across the U.S. When you buy a brand new summer collection, then it only makes sense that your hair looks as on point as your new wardrobe.

The Drybar partnership doesn't end there. H&M also tells members to lookout for special events at select H&M stores this fall featuring the salon's services. This 20% coupon gives you a sneak peek of what kind of fun new perks the loyalty membership will offer.

To become a member, either sign up on the H&M app, or sign up on H&M's website here. It's a breeze and completely free. After all, you might as well get rewarded for your shopping habit.