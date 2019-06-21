Summer is officially here and fashion brands are coming hard for your wallet with killer sales that allow you to build an entire warm weather wardrobe. H&M's Summer 2019 Sale features up to 50% and includes women's, men's, kids, and home products. The sale is active now while supplies last. It applies to both in-store and online purchases so you can spend your weekend browsing the racks at your local H&M outpost or settle onto your couch and shop from the comforts of home. You will be able to stock up on loads of basics and essentials, on-trend dresses that you will live in ALL season long, and other summer-ready styles — without going into massive debt.

The sale includes dresses as low as $9 and jeans for $6. It also features shorts, tops, and accessories, so it's basically pieces that can be worn during summertime outdoor activities, like BBQs, backyard parties, or going out for ice cream with your significant other. You can also shop a slew of dressier items that can be worn for work or for a fancy dinner date. Consider this your fair warning, though. You may end up spending hours surfing the H&M site because there are so many fashionable frocks, beautiful blouses, raw hem jeans, and cotton shorts available. The sale also includes plus size and eco-conscious pieces. This is one sale you simply cannot afford to miss.

Below are 15 of the best deals from H&M's Summer 2019 Sale. Be sure to pay attention to specific sizes and styles when shopping, since some are already sold out and certain prints don't fall under the discount.

1. Lace Dress

If there's a wedding or a formal party on your calendar this summer, this is the dress to wear. The calf-length, drop waist frock is simple and lovely at once. It comes in several colors, including blush, black, and yellow. At only $40, it's quite a sartorial steal.

2. Linen-Blend Dress

This cinched waist and ruffle sleeve LBD is less than $10. It also comes in olive and in a leaf pattern, and is perfect for everyday wear. So why not buy all three and live in them through Labor Day?

3. Denim Bib Overalls

You need to grab these denim overalls if you are all about '90s looks. They have a modern flair, though, thanks to the raw hems. You can rock them with a bandeau, crop top, or a fitted tee. Just add a dad cap and flip flops, and you'll be ready for the beachside bonfire.

4. Puff-Sleeve Dress

You can update your work wardrobe with this chic office outfit. The checked print and puff sleeves are gorgeous details while you simply cannot beat the $17 price tag. Even better, you can add black or forest green tights and wear it through fall.

5. 3/4 Length Jumpsuit

This jumpsuit can be dressed up with layered, statement necklaces and chunky wedges. It's also the ultimate in glamsual if you pair it with a big straw hat and flip flops. The wide, cropped legs mimic a skirt, which adds further fashion flair.

6. Wrapover Dress

A floral wrap dress is a summer essential that's beyond perfect for date night. H&M's flirty, knee-length version is just $17 and goes up to size 18.

7. Creped Dress

This bold print shift dress looks expensive and fashion forward. But it's only $11, and if you listen closely, you'll hear it calling your name. Wearing it with knee-high boots will give it a thoroughly mod and '60s vibe.

8. V-Neck Jersey Dress

No summer wardrobe is complete without a t-shirt dress. HM+'s V-neck version is swingy and sweet. Since it's only $11, you can grab two. The best thing about this simple style is that it'll look different every time you wear it depending on how you accessorize it.

9. Creped Wrap-Front Dress

This dress has ALL of the details. From the print color to the floral print to the wrap tie, this adorable frock will quickly become a favorite piece that you will reach for deep into August.

10. Patterned Wrap Dress

Up your dress game with this white wrap mini. It has a slight '90s energy and can be styled in innumerable ways. You can pair it with sneakers, slides, or mules. Finish with a tiny crossbody and you're good to go.

11. Cotton Twill Shorts

There are loads of shorts included in the summer sale. This cotton option with giant pockets is only $7 and can be worn with loose-fit tees or more structured polos. It's truly one of the most versatile styles you can grab.

12. Skinny Regular Ankle Jeans

It doesn't matter if you weren't planning on wearing jeans again until fall and when the temperatures dip. This skinny pair is only $6. At that price, you can purchase them and store them until you are ready.

13. Puff-Sleeved Blouse

What better way to wake up your OOTD than with a dose of polka dots? You can pair this blouse with leggings, destroyed boyfriend jeans, or a pencil skirt. It avails itself of so many styling options.

14. Wrap-Front Skirt

Skirts are also on sale, like this pink floral print option with the asymmetrical hem. It's less than $15 and will earn its rightful spot on your summer fashion rotation. It works wonderfully with tees and tanks.

15. Jersey Pencil Skirt

The faux snakeskin pencil skirt is another piece that looks expensive. But it's a true bargain at only $9. It's such a chic item that you can build an entire OOTD around.

There are literally hundreds of other pieces on sale on the H&M site. If you didn't have any firm plans this weekend, now you do. And even if you did have a packed itinerary through Sunday, it's more than acceptable to cancel all of your appointments in favor of shopping H&M's latest sale.