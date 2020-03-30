When Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan were first spotted hanging out together post-Bachelor, one of two questions more than likely crossed your minds. First, why are they not practicing social distancing? And, secondly, what does Peter's ex-fiancée have to say about all of this? Thankfully, the latter has now been answered because Hannah Ann has reacted to Peter and Kelley hanging out, proving once and for all that she remains the true star of Peter's season.

The subject was broached during an Instagram Live session with former Bachelor Nick Viall on Friday, March 27. The unofficial king of Bachelor gossip pressed Hannah Ann multiple times to share her thoughts on the photos that had surfaced of Peter and Kelley looking pretty cozy together in Chicago earlier in the week. "On a scale of one to ten, how annoyed were you when you saw the Peter and Kelley photos?" Nick asked Hannah Ann, as per Cosmopolitan.com. "Did you think it was A, super tacky and slap in your face or B, totally tacky and a slap in your face or C, unbelievably tacky and a slap in the face?"

And while it would've been easy (and understandable) her her to bad-mouth her ex and his apparently ability to move on so quickly, Hannah Ann chose to keep her comments classy and almost indifferent.

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

"At the end of the day, I’m single, Peter’s single, Kelley’s single, we’re all single. Good for them if that’s the case," she told Nick, diplomatically. "When you’ve just been through so much crap and you see the light at the end of the tunnel, little things like that don’t drag you down that much," she explained, adding that, if Kelley and Peter really are dating, she hopes Peter can be serious about their relationship. "It’s definitely confusing, but maybe it will work out for them and he’ll be decisive about her," she said.

Fans had started wondering whether or not Peter and Kelley had reunited after The Bachelor season wrapped, given her unexplained presence at the After the Final Rose special and how chummy Peter's mom, Barb, appeared to be with her. These Chicago photos seemed to further confirm those suspicions, though Hannah Ann admitted to Nick that she wasn't really shocked by the news. "Honestly when I saw it, I wasn’t really surprised," she said. "I really wasn’t cause that's just the pattern of how everything’s been going — just like all over the place, has no direction, so I wasn’t really surprised."

Not that Hannah Ann has much time to ponder about her ex's current love life. When she's not posting motivational words of wisdom on Instagram, she's spending her time watching her friend's adorable dog, London, who is keeping her company while self-quarantining.

Hannah Ann/Instagram

With furry friends like these, it's clear Hannah is continuing to live her best life post-Peter, and if that doesn't deserve a rose, then what the heck does?