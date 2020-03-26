Peter's season of The Bachelor may have finished airing, but it looks like his love story isn't quite over yet. On Wednesday, March 15, Peter Weber was spotted out with Bachelor contestant Kelley in Chicago amid rumors that the pair had reconnected after filming wrapped on the most recent season of the show. (Bustle reached out to Peter and Kelley for comment, but did not receive immediate responses.)

According to TMZ, they were photographed during an outing "on the shores of Lake Michigan," where the pilot was apparently "super-flirty and very handsy" with the lawyer, even picking her up over his shoulder at one point. Reality Steve also shared a few photos of Peter and Kelley on Twitter from their day out, where they were spotted hanging out with Dustin Kendrick — who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette — and wandering around the Chicago Riverwalk.

"They were right across from Marina Towers," a source told E! News about Peter and Kelley's supposed Chicago date. "They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing and it seemed like, at one point, Kelley had his leg in her lap." Despite the photos, E! noted that it's unclear how long the pair spent together, as the state of Illinois is currently under an executive "Stay At Home" order, which encourages citizens to avoid public spaces and stay six feet away from one another during concerns about the coronavirus.

Shortly after the photos were posted on social media, Mykenna Dorn — who also competed for Peter's affections on The Bachelor — appeared to shade the potential new couple for not practicing social distancing. "Guess they didn't get the quarantine memo," the fashion blogger commented on Brett S. Vergara's Instagram post, which also pointed out the fact that Peter and Kelley were standing a little too close together during their day out. According to Cosmopolitan, Peter's former fiancé, Hannah Ann Sluss, also appeared to react to the paparazzi photos by deleting all of her photos with the pilot from her social media accounts.

Peter and Kelley had a strong connection during their time on the show, which was helped by the fact that the pair had actually met for the first time before filming began. However, the pilot eventually eliminated her before hometown dates, because Peter felt that she wasn't taking the process "seriously" enough. Despite having some strong words for Peter during her elimination interview, rumors began swirling that Kelley had reunited with the Bachelor around February, when they were both spotted in Miami.

While she notably wasn't invited to the Women Tell All special, Kelley did appear on Peter's After the Final Rose episode, where she refuted rumors that the pair had decided to rekindle their romance. "I have heard that," Kelley told E! News at the time. "I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now. I’m not with Peter. I promise I’m not dating Peter. I’m not dating Peter."

While there are still a lot of questions surrounding Kelley and Peter's potential new relationship, at the very least, Bachelor Nation can take comfort in the fact that at least Peter's mother approves of this possible reconciliation.