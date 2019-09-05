Hannah Brown had such an interesting Bachelorette season. It had drama, comedy, romance, and a whole lot of problematic tension that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. However, one thing it didn't have was a lasting engagement. And, considering her currently single status, Hannah B. could join Bachelor In Paradise next season — theoretically. In a new interview, she commented on whether or not she'd want to hit the beach in Mexico next year, and it definitely seems like it could potentially happen, but she has one major concern.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, published Sept. 4, Hannah took the outlet to a wardrobe fitting for her new DWTS gig and touched on BiP. Asked if she'd consider going to Paradise next summer, the reality star didn't give a set answer. "Oh god. I don't know. I mean, I thought I cried a lot [on The Bachelorette]," Hannah B. said. "My mom called me and she was like, 'They just won't stop crying on this show'... So I don't know if I can do all the tears that I've been watching [on Paradise], but the drinks and the beach sound nice."

Bachelor in Paradise does always involve a lot of tears, so it sounds like Hannah wouldn't be out of place if she did decide to go. But whether or not she could handle that emotional rollercoaster is another story. The former Bachelorette is tough, so she could definitely do it, but the real question is, would she want to? Maybe not. That said, maybe th ehope of meeting her Prince Charming might make it worth it. This Alabama woman might want to skip Stagecoach this year though, just in case.

Walt Disney Television/Heidi Gutman

If Hannah does decide to join Bachelor in Paradise next year, it won't be unfamiliar territory. Earlier this summer, when Demi Burnett was very conflicted midway through the season — debating on what her new feelings for Derek meant for her strong feelings for Kristian back home — her best friend Hannah came to the rescue, popping in to have a pep talk with Demi about her feelings, coming out, and her confusion about her two love interests. "intense and crazy in the best way. I’m really proud to be a part of the Bachelor franchise, and I’m extremely proud of my courageous bestie. I love you @demi_burnett," Hannah B. wrote on Twitter about the exchange.

Hannah later came to Demi's defense when former Bachelor in Paradise star Tanner Tolbert compared Demi's situation to Jed's, resulting in a really heated exchange on twitter. Eager to point out the difference between Demi's situation in Paradise and her ex-fiancé's lies about his previous relationship, Hannah tweeted, "one is my best friend, one is my ex-fiancé....I can tell you first hand, not the same." As she showed on The Bachelorette, Hannah B. has no problem asserting herself, her opinion, and putting people in their place. And that means that, if she were to come to Paradise, she'd come ready for love, and she'd let everybody know it.

In the meantime, Hannah B. is working herself hard for the newest season of DWTS, and earning some nasty blisters. Maybe, if she wins that Mirror Ball trophy, she can brag about it in Mexico next summer, cocktail in hand.