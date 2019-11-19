Dating 30 people on national television can come with its fair share of stress and nobody knows that better than Hannah Brown, who became this year's Bachelorette after serving as a contestant on Colton's season. And with great insight comes great responsibility, which is why Hannah has advice for Peter about becoming the Bachelor, based on her own experience with the franchise. And while things may not have worked out between these two, it's clear that Hannah's message comes from the heart, proving that she wants her ex to find happiness at the end of his journey.

"I think it's just taking those moments to really get to know the person without the cameras and to make sure that you're really vulnerable and honest with each other," Hannah told Entertainment Tonight during a recent interview when asked to give Peter a few pointers. "Just because the show has ended, your life is still starting, and to really get to know what you're in and be able to make confident decisions for yourself moving forward too."

Peter was announced as the next Bachelor back in September and is currently in the process of wrapping up his Bachelor season. Viewers will have to wait until January to see how his new love story unfolds, but Hannah thinks it's important to remember that what happens after the show is just as crucial as what happens during filming. "Just because the show ends, doesn't mean that's the ending. You really need to understand what your relationship is," she added to ET. "And I hope that his is a fairy tale and something he's always been looking for."

John Fleenor/ABC

Peter and Hannah grew undeniably close on The Bachelorette, both on an emotional and physical level. In fact, one of the standout moments of the season involved Hannah announcing that she and Peter had sex in a windmill twice. (Later on, it was revealed to be four times.) As such, windmills now seem to serve as a symbol of love and romance for the pilot, which is why an image of one popped up in his first Bachelor promo.

And yes, Hannah has seen the promo and is totally fine with the nod to her season. "It was a memorable moment, I think, for everyone," she told ET about their windmill tryst. "So, they had to put it in the promo."

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

Not every season in the Bachelor franchise works out the way the stars want it to go, though. Hannah found that out the hard way after discovering that her Bachelorette winner, Jed Wyatt, still had a serious girlfriend when filming began. As a result, she called off their engagement and ended their relationship altogether (hence why she's such a strong advocate about honesty between partners). So let's just hope that when it comes to Peter's season, history doesn't end up repeating itself.