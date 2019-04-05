Grab your wine glass and your Bachelorette bracket because it's almost time for Hannah Brown's season to begin. The former beauty queen from Alabama is ready to find her true love, and, based on Hannah B's new Bachelorette promo, she's leaving her beauty queen title behind. Set to Grace's cover of "You Don't Own Me," Hannah's first promo has a kind of edgy fairy tale vibe. And one thing's for sure: this is not the same Hannah who was competing for Colton Underwood's heart on the last season of The Bachelor.

In the promo, Hannah, dressed in a blue jumpsuit complete with a tulle skirt, walks through the woods and slowly dismantles her "Beauty Queen" persona. The tiara is thrown on the ground, later joined by her Beauty Queen sash and the skirt, and, eventually, Hannah is left standing surrounded by red roses. It's a pretty dramatic entrance, as far as Bachelorettes go, but it seems fitting. After all, fans saw Hannah go through quite the transformation over the course of Colton's season.

When Hannah got her first one-on-one with Colton, she was a bubbly, slightly frazzled young woman who couldn't come up with a toast to save her life. And, yes, the Hannah fans saw on the "After the Final Rose" special was still bubbly, and still a bit frazzled, but she was also more mature and determined — much more like the Hannah seen in this new promo.

More to come...