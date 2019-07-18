Despite how messy and uncomfortable Hannah Brown and Luke Parker's relationship on The Bachelorette was, the star of the reality dating series' 15th season recently shared with People that her time spent with the bologna-wielding contestant did have a “silver lining.” Hannah told the magazine that she “grew a lot from the relationship, adding that she hopes her experience with Luke P. helps any The Bachelorette viewers who might be in a similar situation. She explained,

"It was a very candid version of that for people to witness and to maybe see some similarities that they might have in their relationship and [ask], ‘Is this something that I’m dealing with and do I need to end this relationship?’ Or, ‘Have I been in a relationship that has hurt me before and has it caused insecurities in me now and what do I need to do to move forward?’ I am really thankful that I didn’t have to wait until after this season to use my platform. I’m getting to use my platform as the Bachelorette — on my season — to really make change through my experience. So definitely a silver lining. I’m glad if I can help anybody.”

Her relationship with Luke P. ended on a sour note, but she is grateful she could share her experience with so many viewers— especially those who may relate. As she told People, “I think every time you go through a difficult relationship, you realize more and more about what you will and you won’t have in your next relationship — what you deserve and what you don’t deserve."

Bachelor Nation on ABC on YouTube

On the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette, Luke P. and Hannah had a conversation that Bachelor Nation will not soon forget. Before the fantasy suite portion of the evening was supposed to begin, Luke P. told Hannah that he would want to leave the show if he found out she had sex with other contestants, questioned her faith, and said she might be forgiven for her “slip-ups.” Hey, if Luke P. wants to be abstinent, that's cool! It’s his body, his choice, his prerogative, et cetera. But you know what’s not cool? Trying to manipulate someone into “saving it” for marriage.

His spiel did not sit well with Hannah, and she patiently and eloquently explained why she no longer saw a future with him. She asked him to leave, but he refused, apparently convinced he could get her to change her mind. After several tense minutes, Hannah eventually got him to get in a car and go. (In a preview for next week’s episode, we see him return to the show unannounced.)

After the fantasy suites episode aired, Luke P. addressed his scene in a lengthy Instagram post. The caption reads,

"It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her. In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah. I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex. For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday. As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me. This journey has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s ways. My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous"

Well, that's... not exactly an apology? And his post-ep Twitter exchange with Hannah wasn't exactly amicable? Oof, the Men Tell All special is going to be a bumpy ride. However, if there is one person who can spin some negative straw into "Hey, I learned something" gold, it's Alabama Hannah.