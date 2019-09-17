Has Hannah Brown gone from looking for a perfect match to being the perfect match-maker? Maybe. She's being pretty tight-lipped about the whole thing, but it seems like it's a definite possibility. Hannah ships Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson, the former Bachelorette revealed during the Sept. 16 episode of Dancing With The Stars, as reported by Us Weekly. When asked if she was personally setting them up, though, she played coy and gave a supportive — but also kind of ambiguous — answer.

So, here's a little background in a nutshell. Lovato revealed that she had a crush on Mike while he was competing on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette. Hannah eventually sent him home, and after the show was over, she and Lovato ended up becoming real-life friends. Mike has made a few comments that seem to imply that he'd be interested in hanging out with the 27-year-old pop star, after which Hannah said that she's totally down to hook them up. Got it?

Flash-forward to now, when Hannah was asked during the premiere of DWTS if she had, in fact, played matchmaker for Mike and Lovato yet. "What?! Well, uh," she laughed and trailed off. So ... is that a yes? Maybe? Hmm.

ABC/Craig Sjodin; Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hannah then went on to explain to Us Weekly, "Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me. So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great." Yeah, OK, that's nice and all but like, did she set them up or not? Come on, girl. Give us all the juicy details.

The former Bachelorette also added that she is "going to support them individually, and if they happen to hang out, then roll tide!" Still, though, no clarification about whether she's been playing an active part in creating a love connection between the two. Ugh.

However, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the beginning of August, Hannah flat-out said that she was ready, willing, and able to lend a hand if Lovato was legit interested in Mike. "I definitely have the hookup for Demi, if she wants to be with Mike," she told the outlet. "I would give her my blessing."

Regardless of whether or not Hannah ended up intervening, a source for People recently revealed that Lovato and Mike have been "having fun and getting to know each other." The insider also admitted to the outlet that "They’ve been talking privately for a bit and hanging out," so it definitely sounds like it's on.

As for what the future holds between the pair, for now, that remains unclear. It's super cool that Hannah is so supportive of her new friend potentially dating one of her former suitors, though. And hey, if things don't work out between Lovato and Mike, maybe Hannah can set her up with another guy from The Bachelorette. Or not. She and Lovato might just end up enjoying being single together, and that's totally cool too.