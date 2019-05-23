The Bachelorette is only in its second week, but Hannah and Luke P. have already gotten pretty close. So close, in fact, that Jed almost turned around when he saw Luke's shirt off during a Week 2 cocktail party. Hannah talked about that awkward moment with Jed and Luke P., and the Bachelorette star was so impressed with how the musician conducted himself during the situation.

Luke had suggested he and Hannah give each other massages — she was under a lot of pressure, after all — hence, his toplessness. But Jed clearly wasn't expecting to walk in on his fellow competitor having ditched his shirt, and he ended up waiting a second for them to compose themselves before he actually talked to Hannah.

Hannah was pretty embarrassed about the whole thing, uttering multiple profanities and then apologizing profusely to Jed. But he didn't seem jealous about it, and he and Hannah actually laughed about it afterward. And during an appearance on PeopleTV's Reality Check, Hannah praised the way that Jed handled everything. She said,

"I was so impressed with Jed, because I was having my own mini-freak out," she told PeopleTV. "He could've gone in there and had a whole confrontation with Luke, and he just let it all just settle and was trying to make me feel better. He handled that like a champ."

Justin M. on YouTube

Hannah also talked to PeopleTV about Luke's confession that he was falling in love with her, which came pretty early on in the season. "It is not a secret that Luke and I had a very strong connection right off the bat," she explained. "I was a little smitten by him, and so hearing that he had feelings for me was nice. But also, it was a little bit awkward for me to hear that in front of a live audience and all the other guys that were also pursuing me."

Next week's Bachelorette trailer teases that Luke might have some sort of breakdown in his relationships with the other guys. But whatever drama is ahead, Jed has proven that he's not on board for it. He's just there to see whether he and Hannah really could have that lifelong connection. Hannah, meanwhile, isn't giving away any hints about who might have gotten the final rose, but it's clear she was impressed with Jed's behavior during the second week.

And ahead of the upcoming episodes and fantasy suites, it's also nice to see that Jed didn't jump to any conclusions or try to shame Hannah. During one Bachelorette promo, Hannah declares, "I have had sex and Jesus still loves me." She's been open about how her faith is important to her, something that some of the contestants have also echoed. But her need to make that exclamation might have been in response to one of the guys saying something judgmental about her.

If Week 2 has proved anything, though, she probably wasn't saying that to Jed, who genuinely seems to respect Hannah, as well as The Bachelorette's process. Rather than dwelling on what happened with Luke, Jed made the most of his own time with Hannah. And it's clear that she appreciated his calm reaction, which is something some of the other contestants could stand to take a cue from.