Bachelor in Paradise contestants are typically singles who struck out on The Bachelor/ette and decide to continue their search for love on the beach. Not quite the case, though, for Season 10 suitor Dale Moss.

Not only did Dale get engaged on The Bachelorette, but his time on the show remains one of the most shocking sagas in Bachelor Nation ever. Here’s everything to know about Dale’s Bachelorette history and his rumored future post-Paradise. Spoilers ahead!

What Is Dale’s Job?

First, a quick refresher: Dale is a former football player who currently works as a model, actor, and global ambassador for the Special Olympics — of which his older sister, Amber Moss, is an alum. In 2023, he announced that he was developing a docuseries following athletes on their quest to the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Unpacking Dale’s Bachelorette Lore

Dale competed on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, which you’ll remember was postponed and retooled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Once filming finally began, Dale forged a swift connection with lead Clare Crawley — so swift, in fact, that the pair got engaged and left the show in Week 4. (Tayshia Adams then stepped in to continue the season.) “Congratulations,” then-host Chris Harrison told Clare. “You’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”

However, Dale and Clare did not prove to be a lasting match. Their on-and-off post-show relationship ultimately came to an end in September 2021.

Dale went on to date HGTV designer Galey Alix, with the pair parting ways last fall.

So, what made Dale return to Bachelor Nation five years after his rosy debut? He was ready to relinquish control, he told Bustle ahead of filming Paradise. “I don’t want to shut down. I want to meet somebody,” he explained. “So it was something I was back and forth on for quite a bit of time, and then ultimately, I felt really comfortable with the producers, and it’s got a new spin. And I’m excited just to be open to whatever happens here.”

Does He Have A Rosy Time In Paradise?

Two months after production began... how did it go?

According to Reality Steve, Dale pairs up with Kat Izzo, who previously got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 9. The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster reports that Dale and Kat left the show dating, but not engaged. As past Paradise seasons have proved, a lot can happen after leaving the beach, but for now, Kat and Dale will definitely be a couple to watch as the new season unfolds.