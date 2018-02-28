If didn't get a chance to see Harry Potter exhibition at the British Library last year, you're probably experiencing some serious FOMO, but I'm here to tell you it's no good crying over spilled potion. You may have missed the impressive display in person, but now, fans can experience "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" online, no Floo powder, invisibility cloaks, or apparition required.

In partnership with Google Arts & Culture, the British Library has made 10 of the original "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" exhibits available for fans to explore online. Available in six languages — English,Spanish, French, German, Hindi, and Brazilian Portuguese — Potterheads from all over the world can immerse themselves in the magical wizarding world from the comfort of their own couches, all thanks to modern day witchcraft, a.k.a. the internet.

Featuring everything from artwork, text, interviews, images, and articles, this impressive online adventure will make viewers feel like they are studying the history of magic from the Hogwarts library. Not unlike Harry's class schedule, the exhibits focus on important subjects every witch or wizard-in-training should be familiar with: Potions, Alchemy, Herbology, Charms, Astronomy, Divination, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and the Care of Magical Creatures. Each unique exhibit features the history of each wizarding subject, a virtual tour of the original displays at the British Library, interactive texts and images, and more.

In addition to touring these impressive online displays, Potterheads will be able to view J.K. Rowling's original pitch letter, read the story behind illustrator Jim Kay's new Harry Potter artwork, and examine the Ripley Scroll's famous recipe for the philosopher's stone. The virtual exhibit also grants curious muggles access to dozens of magical artifacts, including crystal balls, broomsticks, wands, and even a peculiar set of magical gardening implements made from horn and bone,

For the magical creature lovers, there is an entire section dedicated to exploring fantastic beasts and where to find them throughout the ages. If you have ever been curious about the origin story of unicorns or the folklore associated with snakes, this is your chance.

Witch and wizard wannabes can even take a lesson in Muggle magic lesson with Julian Anderson, the exhibit's curator. Lessons include how to survive a basilisk fight, how to spot a real mermaid, the secret to immortality, and how to harvest a mandrake. (Did you know that the famous Harry Potter plant is actually real? The rare and poisonous plant has been used in magical rituals for centuries.) The video even includes a quiz at the end that would make Hermione proud.

Google Arts & Culture on YouTube

Whether you are trying to brush up on the history of alchemy, learn more about the ancient art of fortune telling, or uncover the origin stories behind your favorite Harry Potter elements, this fun and interactive online exhibit has everything you're looking for, and so much more.

The original "Harry Potter: A History of Magic" opened its doors in London in Oct. 2017, and tickets to the record-breaking exhibit quickly sold out, including the over 150,000 that were booked weeks in advance. Wednesday marks the exhibit's last days in the United Kingdom, but the magic doesn't stop when the British Library packs up the magical artifacts, movie props, art, and texts. The exhibits next stop: New-York Historical Society, where it will be on display from Oct. 5, 2017 to Jan. 27, 2019. Members can book their tickets for the impressive showcase, the general public will have to wait until April to reserve.

If you can't wait until October to see the history of magic in person, don't worry, because you check out Google Arts & Culture's online exhibit right now.