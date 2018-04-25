It's already a great time to be a Harry Potter fan in NYC, with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child now on Broadway. But for any 21+ Potterheads looking to make their night a little more magical, Hudson Hotel's Library Bar might be the destination of choice. The bar is offering a selection of Harry Potter-themed cocktails through May 11.

Each cocktail is themed after one of the four Hogwarts houses. Gryffindors can indulge in a mix of Campari, lillet rose, grapefruit, and club soda. Slytherins can sip on a blend of Hendricks gin, St. Germain, cucumber juice, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Members of Ravenclaw house will be treated to a combination of Pimms, bourbon, and coke. And Hufflepuffs will find themselves enamored by the brew of ginger beer, cava, and sugar cane syrup. (No, they will not be selling Butterbeer or firewhiskey. You'll have to head to Hogsmeade at Universal Studios for that.)

The cocktails cost $15, and if you're lucky enough to have a ticket to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, you'll get an extra 25% off.

We've all taken a million quizzes to determine which Hogwarts house we're in, but this is certainly a fun new way to declare (or discover!) your house loyalty. Dumbledore said, "It is our choices...that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities." Certainly keep that in mind as you're debating whether or not to order a Gryffindor or a Slytherin. However, all of these drinks are so delicious-sounding, that you might be tempted to try them all.

Hermione would most definitely approve of knocking back a few in a place called Library Bar. Located in Manhattan, the bar describes itself as "reminiscent of an old English club or drawing room," which to me sounds like the perfect opportunity to pretend that you're actually in the common room at Hogwarts. Perhaps celebrating a big Quidditch victory, or having a nightcap after the Yule Ball. Plus, the bar has copies of all seven original books plus Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for you to pour over as you sip on your fancy drink.

So, whether you live in NYC or you've just apparated in for the weekend, you're going to want to get to Library Bar ASAP to try one of these delicious potions — and maybe you'll want to stop by the Lyric Theater for a showing of Cursed Child after.