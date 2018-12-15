Spoilers for the Sabrina Holiday Special are ahead. If you're still heartbroken after watching the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina holiday special, well, you're definitely not alone: Even the actors themselves are still reeling from seeing everyone's favorite teen couple call it quits. Keirnan Shipka and Ross Lynch don't think Harvey and Sabrina will get back together in Season 2, despite being heartbroken by the couple's breakup in A Midwinter's Tale.

Despite being a self-proclaimed "Habrina shipper," Shipka revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight that she thinks it will be very difficult for Harvey and Sabrina to reunite in Season 2. "It’s heartbreaking, it totally is. I loved them," Shipka said. "I think that they’re wonderful and even if they do eventually end up getting back together, nothing will be like Harvey and Sabrina season one. Like, RIP that. Because truly that was such a special, innocent, young love thing and that is a thing of the past."

She added, "That will never happen again. They’ve both seen too much and done too much at this point."

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina left the couple in a tough spot, as Sabrina — now a full-blown witch and member of the Church of Night — revealed to Harvey (Lynch) that she was a witch. Unfortunately, after finding out that she had also tried to bring his brother back from the dead using her magic, Harvey was scared of Sabrina's powers, and the two broke up.

And while the pair shared some sweet moments in the holiday special, ultimately, Sabrina's newfound magical powers seemed to cause an even bigger divide between the couple. After gifting him with magical pencils for Christmas — and, more importantly, attempting to use her powers to cure his father's alcoholism — Sabrina's magical meddling finally pushed Harvey too far, and he broke things off for good this time.

"I was reading the script and I was like, '[No,] Harvey!' Because you know I had that reaction too," Ross Lynch told ET about his own reaction to the holiday special. "It makes sense, but as a fan, you want him to be OK with the magic."

However, it doesn't look as if Lynch's character will manage to accept his ex-girlfriend's powers in the near future, despite the fact that he thinks Harvey still cares about Sabrina. "There’s always going to be a little bit of a spark between them throughout the show," Lynch said. "That’s what I’m expecting, but you never know."

Of course, a disagreement over magic isn't the only thing causing problems between Harvey and Sabrina in Season 2: There's also few new love interests headed to Greendale in the upcoming episodes. "There will be some romance that kicks up in a few episodes later between Habrina but there’s also some romance that kicks up between some other characters on the show that I think you might also like," Lynch teased about the new installments.

Shipka also dropped a few hints about Season 2, which will hit Netflix in April, and what it means for the teenagers of Greendale. "In the next part of season one, we see them coming into their own and finding themselves in new ways," Shipka said. "In ways that separate them more and bring them back together more — it’s a bit of a back and forth."

But it's not just Harvey and Sabrina's breakup that will cause ramifications into the new season, as the show's creator, Roberto Aquirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Weekly that the holiday episode is a bridge to connect the first two seasons, thematically. "There are elements that we serialized through the first part of the season that we did have to carry through and help us set up the second part of the season," he said.

Hopefully Season 2 will bring some happier endings to the residents of Greendale, even if the have to fight Satan himself in order to get them. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina arrives on Netflix on April 5.