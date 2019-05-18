"The United Kingdom! Douze points!" Does that sound like an unfamiliar phrase to you? Well guys, it kind of is, because not many people have been dropping the UK the big douzy for a while. Nothing to do with quality or political, erm, inconsistencies, I am sure. Eurovision has been going on for a long flipping time and what began as a small singing competition has become an enormous all-singing, all-dancing, all-strobe-lightening international affair. So the question is, in all that time, has the UK ever won Eurovision?

Well guys, yes they flipping have. Five times to be precise. There is a chance you might not have been born the last time the UK took the gong but I definitely was and am pretty sure I know all of the lyrics. That was back in 1997 with Love Shine A Light by Katrina And The Waves. Actually such an effing banger, I can't even.

Here's a run down of all the UK winners in Eurovision history, from the most recent success in the form of Katrina to the very catchy Puppet On A String from one Sandie Shaw. I hope your love shines like Katrina's light all over this list. OK does that sound rude or is that just me?

1997 — Love Shine A Light, Katrina And The Waves

Bristol Pride on YouTube

Katrina Leskanich is the female front of this band which has been around since the seventies. Guys they were the people behind Walking On Sunshine, how sick is that? Leskanich, who hails from the U.S., absolutely smashed the competition with this incredibly lit song. Or should I say, love lit song.

The band describe the whole event on their website as follows:

"Unashamedly grabbing the chance to represent the UK in the 1997 Eurovision Song Contest two days after Labour's general election triumph, Katrina And The Waves' stunning song Love Shine A Light destroyed the kitsch competition, winning by a record points margin and making them the most credible victors since ABBA's Waterloo".

I wish they had started this with "no brag but..."

1981 — Making Your Mind Up, Bucks Fizz

Mark wood on YouTube

Banger. This is a banger. Bucks Fizz smashed it with not only the song, but some incredible moves. And what about those tearaway skirts? Iconic. (Skip to 1.50 to see it in all its glory). The band went on to have huge success in the '80s and then, sadly, one of the nastiest break ups in pop history. Leaving them with court cases over who has the right to use their name and all sorts of other woes. Ugh, showbiz, am I right?

1976 — Save Your Kisses For Me, Brotherhood Of Man

tasosk3 on YouTube

This song is a tune, but let's be real, the stars of this show are the matte orange emulsion foundation and those outfits. Nothing says seventies like large collared shirts cut nearly to the navel and blow outs to die for. Brotherhood Of Man went on to have some chart success but were often mocked as some people believed that they had copied ABBA a little with songs like Angelo, which sounded just a tad like Fernando.

1969 — Boom Bang-A-Bang, Lulu

John1948EightD on YouTube

The small Scottish woman with an enormous voice, Lulu is a legend of British pop. You might know her best from her hits like Shout and her duet with Ronan Keating. Or maybe you love her from starring in Ab Fab?

However, this was the song that sent Lulu to huge success. However, there was controversy that year because she tied at 18 points with Spain, France, and The Netherlands. As there were no plans in place to cover a tie-break situation, it remains one of the most controversial years in history. Some countries even chose not to compete the year after in protest. LOL.

1967 — Puppet On A String, Sandie Shaw

TheEuroSongContest on YouTube

This is a serious camp classic and if you haven't heard this in your local boozer during karaoke night then I'm not sure where you live. But you need to move immediately.

Shaw was a huge success in the '60s with songs such as Always Something There To Remind Me. I am sure her success was aided by being the first UK winner of Eurovision ever. Her styling was to die for and this song is, IMO, the first and BEST of all the UK winners.