After a long, long winter, it seems as though we're finally out of the cold weather danger zone. Spring is well underway and even summer is within sight! Just because conditions are finally a bit sunnier where you live, though, doesn't mean you're not ready for (no — entitled to!) a getaway. If this sounds all too familiar, I think you'll be pretty psyched about the news that Hawaii Tourism United States is giving away six free trips to Hawaii for New Yorkers — because the deal seems pretty sweet.

There's more to this campaign than beaches, leis, and frozen beverages with paper umbrellas, though. Hawaii Tourism United States (the American marketing contractor for the Hawaii Tourism Authority) has a much bigger goal in mind: to prove to travelers that it really is possible to balance work and life, even from the most tropical of locations. The idea of working remotely isn't as foreign as it once was — according to a 2016 Gallup survey cited in the New York Times, 43 percent of Americans say they've spent at least some time working away from the office — but the idea of "remote work" probably calls to mind images of a home office more than a beachside vista. And why should that be the case? News flash: it doesn't have to be. And the beachside vista can even be free.

Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Until June 4, you can throw your proverbial sun visor in the ring for Hawaii Tourism United States' "Work from Hawaii" residency program via an online application. The application process requires you to explain what kind of work you would focus on should you have the opportunity to work remotely from Hawaii and why working from Hawaii would benefit your skills and career, and to share some background about your professional trajectory. You also have the chance to choose from six different residencies, each of which corresponds to a different island and offers a unique environment from which you can, well, work from Hawaii.

Regardless of which of the six residencies you apply for, you'll be eligible to win a round-trip flight from New York to Hawaii, seven days in a specialized workspace, accommodations, an itinerary of three curated activities, and a per diem for meals and transportation. If you've gotta work, this seems like the best way to do it, so why not help this tourism company prove their point?

Check out details of each residency, straight from Hawaii Tourism United States:

Design Loft (Oahu)

The Design Loft residency is geared toward artists and other creatives who will go crazy for Oahu's rich cultural scene. The tourism company even has artists lined up and ready to meet whoever wins this residency.

Writing Desk (Molokai)

The winner of the Writing Desk residency will get to take advantage of a private cabin on a family-owned ranch with a beautiful view. (Are there bad views in Hawaii? Doubtful.) You'll get the chance to explore the area with locals to help inspire your writing, and you'll have access to two workspaces — one that's equipped with WiFi, and one that allows you to unplug.

Sound Space (Island of Hawaii)

Musicians and podcasters, you've got yourself a Hawaiian workspace. This residency offers a fully-stocked recording studio and meet-ups with local musicians.

Tech Lab (Maui)

As the name of this residency indicates, Tech Lab is intended for techies who might benefit from multiple monitors and plenty of snacks for late night work sessions. Maui is also full of cool natural wonders to explore, like a volcano and ten distinct weather patterns.

Corner Office (Lanai)

Maybe you don't have a corner office at home, but why shouldn't you have one in Hawaii? The winner of this residency will operate out of a Four Seasons resort in Lanai and have opportunities to learn leadership strategies and cocktail recipes (equally important, no?) from the locals.

Location Scout (Kauai)

Last but not least, the Location Scout residency offers the least traditional of the six workspaces and is ideal for photographers and videographers. You'll get access to a car, catamaran, and ATV so you can use all means of transportation necessary to get the perfect shot.