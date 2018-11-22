I hear those sleigh bells jingling, trouser buttons pinging across the room. Hold up those aren't the lyrics. No but babe, that is real life. Yes, Christmas is all about cute decorations, festive cheer, and eating until jeans that fitted last week seem to be busting at the seams. But it's only once a year and you've got to try all the different special Yuletide menus there are. Real talk, it is an absolutely vital part of the season. And when you see everything on the McDonald's festive menu, you'll be out the door to get yours quicker than you can say "extra pickles, please."

Maccy D's, beloved burger slinger, is 100 percent on trend with its Christmassy AF themed menu while also sticking to what it does best —maybe not the healthiest of meals but like, everything you want for a fried food hit.

Mains

Right let's get to it. This Christmas, the McDonald's family want your eating experience to be tasty AF and big AF. Yes, you've guessed it, shout out to The Big Tasty range for being festive, and some might say revolutionary.

Over on the McDonald's website, The Big Tasty With Bacon is being hailed as "Your favourite Big Tasty, this time with bacon". Ah yes, exactly what Christmas is about, adding bacon to things. Get yours for £4.69, or £6.29 for a medium meal.

McDonald's

Chicken Deluxe is all that it's cracked up to be with a name like that. It's a double whammy with two pieces of crispy AF chicken in a bun. Alongside cheese, lettuce, red onion, tomato relish, and mayo.

Ho ho ho, yes please, and it's yours for £5.19, or get a medium meal for £6.59. But can I get an extra side with that? There must be an extra side available, I am famished.

Sides

ALL HAIL THE FRIED CHEESE BALL! Winter is a time of year when fried cheese is probably most socially acceptable.

McDonald's

This season's cheesiest snack is McDonald's Cheese Melt Dippers. And these little molten balls of joy come with their very own festive dipping sauce. The McDonald's site describes them as, "Four breaded cheese dippers, made with camembert and served with a Tangy Tomato dip." Yours for a very reasonable £1.69, these will have you dying to bread and fry everything. And hey, if you're feeling like a bit of community spirit, they even have a sharing box of 12 available for £4.40. I promise not to tell anyone if you don't want to share.

Desserts

Yikes times a thousand, sometimes you just want to grab a quick pudding on the way home. So major props to McDonalds for improving their age old McFlurry by making it not only festive, but even more delicious.

The Matchmaker McFlurry is a McFlurry stuffed full of tiny little delicious morsels of Matchmaker bits, swirled all up in there with a sweet minty chocolate sauce. Drooling. I'm drooling. You can have a mini one for 99p or go for a regular one for £1.39.

With all these lovely options available, get thee down to your local Maccies and hang a fang on some fabulous festive food. After all, you deserve it.