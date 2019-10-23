There's a hotly anticipated brand coming from a YouTuber, and no, Jaclyn Hill hasn't relaunched her cosmetics line yet. This time, it's Tati Westbrook and her eponymous line Tati Beauty. The beauty guru, who rose to fame through her previous five day per week upload schedule and reviews on everything from new foundations to makeup sponges that look like memory foam, is launching not her first but her second brand. The internet certainly seems hyped.

On Oct. 16, Westbrook used her YouTube channel to announce her latest beauty venture: Tati Beauty. The announcement comes nearly two years after Westbrook announced the launch of Halo Beauty, a supplement brand that specializes in hair, skin, and nails. While Halo Beauty has been successful according to the founder, many of the influencer's fans were disappointed that her initial launch wasn't cosmetics. Now, she's changing that.

Tati Beauty's first product is coming fans' way soon, and the YouTuber has been steadily releasing information regarding her first drop and what's to come from the company as a whole. Buzz on Twitter has been building thanks to both fans and the beauty community since the announcement.

Now, with the Oct. 25 launch day coming soon, there are tons of new details about Tati Beauty that you should know about. Here they are.

1. What's In Tati Beauty?

If you caught Westbrook's announcement video, you'll already know that the YouTuber is launching her beauty brand with a 24-pan eyeshadow palette. However, since the news first broke, details have emerged about the shadows themselves.

According to the brand's Instagram account, the palette features four different textures: matte, glitter, sequin, and metallic. The collection of shadows is organized into six different color tones that allow users to create monochromatic looks. While yes, the palette is a collection of neutral shades, the monochromatic layout and textured finishes are certainly something new.

2. When Can You Buy Tati Beauty?

According to both Westbrook's announcement video and the Tati Beauty Instagram account, the brand's Textured Neutrals Palette will launch on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. PT. In her most recent PR unboxing video, Westbrook explains that she will be uploading a video on the same day to show off all of the details of the new product.

3. How Much Is Tati Beauty?

Westbrook herself revealed this information on her personal Instagram account. According to the brand creator, the palette will retail for $48. Once broken down, that's $2 per eyeshadow.

4. Is Tati Beauty Cruelty-Free and Vegan?

Yes! Tati Beauty is both vegan and cruelty-free according to Westbrook's Instagram posts. Her fans know that she is cautious about what she puts on and in her body (she's done videos discussing the elimination of certain ingredients in her both her beauty and skin care collections), so her decision to go cruelty-free and vegan shouldn't be a surprise.

5. Is More Coming From Tati Beauty?

Yes! While Westbrook's latest video wasn't focused on her new brand, she did open up a bit about where it's headed. Westbrook already has a massive 30 collections already planned. To say that more is coming may actually be an understatement.

Tati on YouTube

For those who have been waiting for Westbrook's makeup line, it's on its way, and there's more where it came from.