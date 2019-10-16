YouTuber beauty Tati Westbrook has a brand new venture in her life, and it's something her fans have been waiting for. The guru, who launched her supplement brand, Halo Beauty, back in 2018 is expanding her beauty reach with her own cosmetics brand, Tati Beauty.

In a video uploaded to her YouTube channel on Oct. 16, Westbrook revealed that she's been working on her cosmetics line for quite some time but keeping it a secret from fans. Now, the news is out, and Tati Beauty and its first product is coming.

According to the video, Westbrook's first item will be a 24-pan eyeshadow palette featuring four different textures (yes, Tati fans, there does seem to be a few glitters) and six different tones. Fans can see the palette in action throughout the Halo Beauty owner's video as its applied to her eyes and as she applies swatches of all 24 shades onto her own arm.

At the end of the video, Westbrook announces that the palette will launch online at the Tati Beauty website on Oct. 25. As for the cost, Westbrook and her beauty brand didn't release any information, but its likely that the guru will upload another video detailing more about the palette prior to the launch.

Tati on YouTube

In 2018, Westbrook surprised her fans when she launched supplement brand, Halo Beauty, instead of a cosmetics line. Many fans voiced their disappointment in comments on Westbrook's YouTube channel and Instagram. In fact, she even addressed the decision in a follow-up video after her Halo announcement explaining that she would, eventually, launch makeup. Now, that's happening, and it's making her the owner of not one but two brands.

The guru joins several other YouTube personalities who have launched makeup companies in recent years. MannyMUA's Lunar Beauty, Christen Dominique's Dominique Cosmetics, and OG YouTuber Michelle Phan's Em Cosmetics have all hit internet shelves. Plus, both MannyMUA And Christen Dominique's ranges are available to shop at major retailers like Sephora and Ulta.

Now, Tati Westbrook's name will be added to the list of influencers with their on makeup brands, and it's certainly something her fans will be happy about.