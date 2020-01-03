Here's What Time The 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet Show Starts

A new year is here and that means awards season is about to begin. Things are kicking off this weekend, so you're likely wondering what time the Golden Globes red carpet show starts. It's the best way to see all of the stars lined up in the newest trendsetting pieces, and an easy way to get a glimpse at who’s going all out for the start of 2020.

Before you can get hip to the red carpet looks, know when the pre-show begins on your coast. And more importantly, know where the red carpet pre-show is streaming so you miss not one sequin gown. The show’s 77th award show will air Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. on NBC. And while not everyone has the luxury of cable television, there are a few ways to catch the Golden Globes red carpet this year.

As per usual, the red carpet will start before the awards show. E! will be airing its live coverage with Live From the Red Carpet starting 6 p.m. ET and 3 p.m. PT. You can expect Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic sounding off questions to celebrities to find out details behind each outfit of the night. Plus, if you’re watching via the network's app or cable using your subscription, NBC is also airing its own coverage of the red carpet looks. The NBC red carpet is set to start at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

For the fifth year in a row, Ricky Gervais will be hosting the annual show to celebrate those in film and television. The Golden Globe nominations were already announced by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in early December. And some of your favorite stars will certainly be dressing the part after getting the recognition.

As for the potential Golden Globe winners, Netflix's Marriage Story is in the lead with six nominations. Meanwhile, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Irishman trail behind with five noms. Additionally, Tom Hanks and Ellen DeGeneres are receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

And (of course) big name actors are set to be coming out in style for a potential win. Billy Porter could make history again as he’s up for a Best Actor award. Plus, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are nominated for Best Actress for their performances on The Morning Show.

While we are all excited to see who walks away with a trophy, let's be honest — we're tuning in to see what fabulous looks people show up in. We can't wait!