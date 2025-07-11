Bella Hadid stays country no matter what. Whether she’s on her equestrian side quest, designing her swimsuit line, or promoting one of her businesses, the model makes sure to add some cowboycore flair to her looks.

To celebrate one of her most popular Ôrebella scents, Salted Muse, going on sale at Ulta Beauty stores, Hadid took to Instagram to share some new photos of her with the fragrance, taken during a “lil fun day on the ranch.” Her outfit perfectly complemented the country vibes of the scenic locale, without sacrificing any of her signature spice.

Bella’s Gingham Bikini

For her latest Ôrebella ad, Hadid once again showed off her ability to turn her beach wardrobe into a cottagecore look. She donned an adorable red gingham bikini, featuring a classic triangle bra top and thong bottoms. She topped her swimsuit with a baby blue cover-up, featuring a lacy leaf print and sheer fabric that hardly covered anything up.

Hadid amped up the cottagecore vibe by going full-on country with her footwear, donning a pair of brown leather cowboy boots with a black Western pattern and white trim along the edges. But of course, her most important accessory was her Ôrebella perfume, a sage green and metallic gold bottle that added a luxurious contrast to her down-to-earth ’fit.

Bella’s Country Swimwear

Hadid already proved that swimsuits are also for the countryside with her own designs. In February, she debuted a special capsule collection with Frankies Bikinis, a swimwear brand by her childhood friend Frankie Aiello, which included country motifs that typically aren’t bikini-friendly.

One of the designs that Hadid modeled in the ad campaign included a bikini inspired by your picnic blanket, featuring a handkerchief-style top and high-cut thong, made with a red-and-white plaid print.

Instagram / Frankie's Bikinis

Hadid even rode horses in her swimsuit, wearing a brown halter-neck bikini top and matching bottoms that featured Western-inspired studs and trinkets around her waist. She accessorized with a classic bandana and several chunky Western bracelets.

Frankie's Bikinis

Hadid is clearly having a Hot Country Girl Summer this year.