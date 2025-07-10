As you get older, you realize that some of life’s “necessities” aren’t really all that important. Think: fake friends, others’ approval, and closure, among others. On the fashion front, those can include the latest It accessory, a piece from every H&M designer collab (or other buzzy drops), and, if you’re Kendall Jenner, well, pants.

Since her first viral pantsless look in 2022, the supermodel has been igniting mutinies against bottoms that Hollywood’s collective (and voluntary) pantsing can be largely attributed to her. Three years later, her fling with the no-pants trend has grown into a full-blown love affair with no signs of slowing down. In her latest FWRD campaign, for example, most of her looks were worn sans bottoms and they were oh-so-chic.

Kendall’s Briefs Were A Gigi Hadid Nod

Since September 2021, Kendall Jenner has taken up the post of FWRD’s creative director. Part of her job is to curate seasonal picks and wear them in the e-tailer’s campaigns. For Summer 2025, the 818 Tequila founder was inspired by modern Americana and laid-back luxury, elements evident in the photo shoot’s equestrian touches.

In one layout, taken by Cass Bird, Jenner wore a loose oat T-shirt which she twisted in the middle for a makeshift underboob-peering crop. She paired it with nothing but hot pants that looked more like boxer briefs, especially with its thick white waistband. The choice of undies wasn’t just aesthetic, it was also sweet, especially since it’s from her BFF Gigi Hadid’s brand, Guest in Residence.

Cass Bird

No Pants, No Top, No Problem

In another photo, Jenner stripped to even fewer clothes. She wore butt cheek-flaunting denim undies with lace-up corset details down each side. Instead of wearing them with pants or a top, she didn’t. She eschewed the rest of her clothes entirely. Instead, she wore belted riding boots.

Cass Bird

More Pantsless Looks, Right This Way

She didn’t exclusively expose her underpinnings, of course. The reality TV star also flaunted bikinis. In one look, for instance, she wore a cropped yellow sweater with a bevy of ironed-on patches, with a contrast cream-and-red string bikini.

Cass Bird

She later changed into a minimalist white bikini set and topped it with a suede jacket — an unexpected coverup.

Cass Bird

Posing atop a horse (she’s an equestrian), she also wore nothing but a booty-forward cream bodysuit. It was reminiscent of her 2023 Stella McCartney campaign in which she laid atop an equine completely naked save for boots and a bag.

Cass Bird

Consider it a pants-free summer.