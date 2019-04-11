All good things must end — including, unfortunately, Schitt's Creek. Series creator and star Dan Levy announced in March that Schitt's Creek Season 6 will be the show's last, but they are, at least, ending on their own terms. "We are so grateful to have been given the time and creative freedom to tell this story in its totality, concluding with a final chapter that we had envisioned from the very beginning," he tweeted. Levy also revealed Season 6 will premiere in 2020 and consists of 14 episodes. He didn't share a specific date, but a Pop press release stated that filming for Season 6 will start in a matter of weeks. And considering that every season of the series thus far has premiered in early January, Season 6 should debut around the same time.

It's a fitting end, if a bittersweet one: Season 5 has begun planting the seeds for a final, conclusive chapter. Stevie got out of her comfort zone (like way, way out of her comfort zone) to perform in Moira's town production of Cabaret, and both Alexis and David have deepened their relationships with their respective partners. Other than wearing even more incredible wigs, Moira also took some professional strides, finally landing that role in the Bosnia-filmed The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening. And Johnny — well, he's been plugging along, giving his kids financial advice and a dose of reality when they need it.

So although some Schitt's Creek fans were upset by Levy's announcement, the decision also makes sense. "I think the audience, the fans of the show, have really come to rely on [the show] as like a safe space in a dark time," Levy told E! News. "And the thought of pushing that past its expiry date for the sake of just being able to do another season — I care too much about our viewers and about our characters to risk taking them farther than they need to be taken. So, it was always planned that this was going to be the end. And I really had no interest in pushing that any further and potentially compromising a good thing."

In other words, he doesn't want the series to overstay its welcome. Besides, six seasons is an impressive run. Other shows that have run for that long? The Sopranos, The Americans, Lost, and The L Word, and look how much narrative ground those covered. Plus, it sounds like Levy already has a solid plan in place. "I think, in a way, I know how it ends," he said in a recent interview with Esquire. "I've known for a long time."

So while yes, it will be devastating to say goodbye to the Roses for good, fans can rest assured that the show will go out on a high note. It's been a delight to see David, Alexis, Moira, and Johnny grow into the people we've come to know them as, and wherever they end up, it should be a testament to how far they've come.