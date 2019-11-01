Here's Your Horoscope For The Fifth Week Of October 2019
1. Your October 28, 2019 Horoscope
Here's your daily horoscope for October 28, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.
Coming off last night's New Moon in Scorpio, the urge to purge and start fresh continues with the Sun in passionate Scorpio opposing unconventional Uranus in Taurus in the early A.M. Meanwhile, the Moon remains in Scorpio, putting us in the mood to pursue our passions and our deepest desires.
With the Moon teaming up with responsible Saturn in Capricorn by the late afternoon, we get the determination and the grit needed to overcome challenges and turn something we've been wanting into a reality. By the evening, the Scorpio Moon teams up with dreamy Neptune in Pisces, providing us with a respite after a busy day. When the Moon and Neptune get together, it's also a time to do something kind for others or anything that fills up our heart space.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You might find yourself ready to take a new approach to your finances now, which could include a switch in your savings plan or the chance to get rid of a debt or financial obligation faster. Recognize that you deserve to thrive, not merely survive. Don't let crisis be a motivator.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might have to strike a balance today between needing to do things you're own way and needing to work with or rely on others. Not that you should second-guess yourself, but for now, having the help of those close to you can get you where you need to go. Be open to compromise.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
You may be feeling a bit anxious or unsettled today, but it's a clear indication that you need to take time to focus on your well-being. If something has been weighing heavily on you, it's time to discuss it with someone that can help you work through it. Self-care is your priority.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You might find yourself feeling creatively inspired today, which can help you turn a creative project into gold or break out of a creative rut. Now's the time for you to take some chances with something you've been envisioning and dare to bring something different to the table.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Your energy may not be as high as you'd like to be and that's not necessarily a bad thing. You're being called to pay closer attention to how you're spending your time and energy, especially if you're feeling burned out. Take time to nourish yourself. Quitting isn't a bad thing.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You've got the gift of gab now, giving you the chance to make an impact with your thoughts, words, and ideas. As such, don't be shy about thinking outside of the box. You might even need to take a risk and initiate a conversation if you want to see results. People are listening.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You've got big plans when it comes to your career and if you're going to make them happen, you're going to have to reach down deep and do the work. However, take care that what you're going after isn't someone else's version of success. You define what's important to you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You're called to put yourself and your needs first today, which may mean having an uncomfortable conversation with another. Now's the time for breaking free of those that pull too much on your energy or can't offer your the consistency you need. Be discerning with your time.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might be feeling a bit moody blue today, namely when it comes to getting something or someone you want. Recognize the delay you're experiencing isn't about denying you what you want; it's helping you to see that you deserve much more. Hold out for something better.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
You may need to exercise some boundaries today when it comes to someone that may be demanding too much of your time and attention. On another note, someone could show you where you may be a little too rigid or fearful right now. This insight could be enlightening.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Did you know that perfectionism could be a form of procrastination? You may be reminded of this today if you've been dragging your feet on getting something done, either waiting for the perfect time to do it or for you to be able to do it perfectly. Don't let fear get in your way.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It's time for you to challenge something you believe in. You might even find yourself having a realization or an aha moment today that helps you to see things in a new light and break away from self-limiting thinking. Your dreams can come true, even if a realistic plan is needed.
2. Your October 29, 2019 Horoscope
Here's your daily horoscope for October 29, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.
The Moon finishes her transit through passionate and seductive Scorpio today, keying up our desires and the need to have exactly what we want or nothing at all. These feelings will be all the more potent by the late morning, when the Moon teams up with love planet Venus in Scorpio.
With the Moon and Venus in Scorpio, we should also find ourselves craving deeper intimacy in our relationships and this planetary combination can help us to find it. However, establishing that intimacy may require vulnerability or facing something that we've been avoiding.
By the afternoon, the Moon teams up with intuitive Mercury in Scorpio, pushing us to have necessary conversations that can help us to suss out the truth, foster healing, or deepen the bond we share with another. If we're engaged in an activity that requires focus, research, and problem-solving skills, this Moon-Mercury combo can help.
By the early evening, the Moon enters happy-go-lucky Sagittarius which should lighten up the vibes and shift us into a good mood. With the Moon in Sagittarius, we'll be in the mood for some good times and adventures. With the Sagittarius Moon joining forces with wounded Chiron in Aries later tonight, fun and adventure could be a source of healing.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
An intimate conversation with your partner or someone you're connecting with could be the key to opening the door to a better relationship — or, at the very least, it could free you up for a better one. Although the convo could be uncomfortable, know that vulnerability is a strength.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
When it comes to love and romance, today presents you with the opportunity to meet someone with long-term potential. Meanwhile, if you're already attached, quality time spent with your sweetie can kindle the spark. In business, a partnership can bring rewards — check the fine print, though.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Things go well when it comes to working with co-workers or tackling a project or task. When you take time to zero in on the details and work on honing your craft or your work, that's when you'll find your sweet spot. Also, how can you be the change you want to see in terms of helping others?
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Your romantic life heats up significantly now, especially when you take time out to feed your curiosity and engage activities that fill your heart and feed your mind. You're the star of the show today, so flaunt what you've got. This goes for your talents too. Others won't be able too resist you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Your focus is on home and family today, pushing you to connect with those you love. Overall, getting your daily dose of emotional nourishment is paramount today, so be gentle with yourself and care for your tender pieces. Seek out ways that you can foster your joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
With folks practically hanging on to your every word now, it's possible for you to speak what you want into existence. If you need to have a heart-to-heart convo with someone, today is a good time for it, as the chances you'll be heard and understood are strong. Let your heart guide you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
It's all about the money today and if you've been considering negotiating a pay raise, going for a new job or client, or seeking out ways to better save and grow your cash, this is the day to do it. Just remember how worthy you are. Networking brings results too.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
You're the cosmic darling of the moment and today you've got exactly the right mix of charm, allure, and wit to have people practically eating out of your palm. Whatever you desire can be yours now, especially when you recognize how gifted you are. Shine your light. You are loved.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might not have the get-up-and-go that you're used to today, but don't take it as a setback. You need a time out now to recharge and tend to the things that feed and nurture your soul. If this means spending some time alone, so be it. You'll be back to your old self soon enough.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Friendship and community are the themes for you today, whether it's your personal or professional life in the spotlight. In what ways can you be a resource to those around you? In what ways can you make better use of the resources that your community provides? Embrace fellowship.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Big things are happening today with your career and ambitions. It's possible that you can make a great impression on others today, especially the higher-ups, which could lead to an opportunity or public acclaim for your work. Soak up the popularity and attention. You deserve it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
You've got some big dreams and today you could receive word or indication that those dreams are beginning to come true. As long as you honor your truth and make no qualms about following your heart and pursuing the things that inspire you, you're golden. Keep your eyes on the prize.
3. Your October 30, 2019 Horoscope
Here's your daily horoscope for October 30, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.
The Moon is in adventurous and freedom-loving Sagittarius today, putting us in the mood to take a big risk and live life unfiltered. However, with communication planet Mercury scheduled to go retrograde tomorrow in cautious and cunning Scorpio, we're also called to be a little more thoughtful about our decisions.
Plus, with Mercury meeting up with love planet Venus in Scorpio by the evening, we should all be sure to read the fine print when it comes to making or entering contracts or new agreements. At the same time, this Mercury-Venus combo can help us to be more discerning about what we really want rather than settling for a temporary fix or something unsatisfying.
With the Moon in Sagittarius and multiple planets in Scorpio, the focus is on seeing and acknowledging the truth. This may be hard to do when the Moon squares off with hazy Neptune in Pisces, which could confuse things. The best way to use this planetary combo is for anything creative or anything that has meditative benefits.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You could receive some good news today regarding a financial matter that could either take a weight off of your shoulders or provide you with the freedom to do something you really want to do. Meanwhile, be careful of promising more than you can deliver now. Baby steps are needed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
A conversation between you and your partner or someone that you're trying to build a rapport with can go well today. However, it will require honesty from both parties. No matter if it's intimacy or money on the line, a clear and honest discussion will bring results. Your word is your bond.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Today, you're reminded that when you give back to others, you receive double what you give (as long as you're not keeping score or giving from a place of depletion or lack). Take this also as a reminder that when you fill your cup, you can then fill the cups of others. Be discerning.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
You should have no shortage of admirers now, but this means that you need to be even more discerning than usual when it comes to the charming, witty types that may be vying for your attention. Be careful of seeing only what you want to see in others. See the best in you first.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
If you've been home or apartment hunting, it's possible that you can find the ideal space, setup, or roommate situation. Redecorating your living space or entertaining at home could also bring you some joy too. Just make sure you don't overspend or ignore your instincts in decision making.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You could receive some promising news or an opportunity related to anything involving education, writing, event planning, or media or tech based projects. You have the power of persuasion on your side helping you to make things happen. Be careful of overextending yourself to others.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
It's possible that you could receive a job offer or pay raise today as a reward for all of the grueling work that you've been putting in. Overall, you're reminded today just how much abundance is out there for you when you recognize you're worthy of it. Make sure to practice gratitude.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Your popularity continues to soar today making you the most wanted person in terms of your professional, personal, and romantic lives. As such, know that you don't have to settle for less, nor do you need to worry too much about how others see you. Look at yourself with love.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
It's all about you and what you're feeling now and if you're not feeling as social or as upbeat as usual, have no fear. You're supposed to be in sleep mode right now, gearing up for your new year (aka your birthday season). That said, have faith that all is coming together. A prayer could be answered.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
For every person that may be talking you down right now Capricorn, know that there are two more that are talking you up. Your goal for today is to focus solely on those that sing your praises (to your face and behind the scenes) as it's possible that an opportunity can come from it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your career is heating up now and people are watching you work. As such, today could be the perfect day to pitch an idea to a VIP or make a job related presentation. Chances are you're going to wow the crowd. Embrace your ability to stand out and turn heads. Don't shrink into the crowd.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Good things are happening for you now and these things should remind you of how lucky you truly are, especially when you dare to follow your heart or take a risk on something new. Travel can be especially fortunate for you as could a learning or publishing opportunity. Honor your truth.
4. Your October 31, 2019 Horoscope
Here's your daily horoscope for October 31, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.
It's a big day today ghouls and goblins, not just because the Moon is in bountiful and growth-oriented Sagittarius. It's also Halloween around these parts and the day when communicative Mercury officially begins its retrograde in deep and mysterious Scorpio, which could bring some skeletons out of the closet. However, that doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, as Mercury retrograde in Scorpio is here to help us to get to the bottom of things.
From now until Nov. 20, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio will be pushing us to dive into the depths and retrace our steps, uncovering secrets and other key details or information that we may have missed while Mercury was moving direct.
Between the Moon being in Sagittarius for most of the day and Mercury being in Scorpio, the focus for today (and for the next few weeks) is uncovering and facing the truth. Remember, things become less frightening when we're willing to face them head on. And although Scorpio season can be a time when our fears seem to hold more weight than usual, know that Scorpio also gives us the courage and determination to conquer them.
When the Moon moves to responsible Capricorn by late tonight, the focus will be on paying attention to the facts and making our decisions with caution, care, and personal responsibility. And with Capricorn being a sign that appreciates hard work and commitment, this retrograde will also be good for reevaluating our commitments, reassessing our goals, and refining anything that we've already been working on.
Since Mercury retrograde is a time where the chances for miscommunication, travel delays, and errors in judgement are higher than usual, this isn't an ideal time for starting brand new projects, entering into agreements, or making snap decisions. This is a time for slowing down, assessing the situation, and double-checking facts so our past doesn't come back to haunt us. Of course, if we want to revisit an old haunt or two, this is a good time to do it.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your finances come up for review, but it doesn't have to be scary. See this time as an opportunity to work on paying off debts or handling financial obligations head on so you can build some security for the future. With the focus on your goals, patience and persistence are needed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
An ex or someone from your past could come back from the "dead" now, which could help foster a long, overdue conversation or remind you why this person needs to remain a part of your past. Though a reconciliation is possible too. Honor the truth and be bold with it.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
OK, let's talk about something that really scares you: slowing down. Yes, Gemini, your task now is to slow way down and reevaluate whether or not everything that's currently on your plate needs to be there. Mistakes can be an issue, so double-check and follow up. Ask for help if needed.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
A former flame could come back to haunt you now, but know that you don't have to answer the call or let them back in. Use the power of your better judgement and see this person as they really are. If coupled, this could be a good time to rekindle the magic. Too, revisit a creative project.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You might find yourself feeling extra nostalgic now. Understand that if "ghosts" from the past disturb you, you're getting the chance to address them so you can move on for good and be free. Talking about something you've been holding on to can help. Reconnecting with family can be a joy.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
While you usually know what to say and when to say it, this time asks that you think things through a little longer. Avoid being a zombie, and try to be more mindful about how you go through your day and what you're giving your attention to. Miscommunication can be an issue, so slow down.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Money is on your mind now, which means paying more attention to your cash and watching for any expenses or money vampires that may be draining your bank account. Too, you might find yourself wanting to make more cash, which means reevaluating your worth. Ask for more. You deserve.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
While you usually like to keep your thoughts to yourself, this is a time where you're called to seek out ways that you can better communicate to get your needs met and draw boundaries. Also, your words are like spells. Use them to conjure what you want, not what you don't. Affirm the positive.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
You might feel like you're walking through a house of mirrors now, as things won't seem as clear or cut and dry as you'd like. Try not to fret about this as you're being called to go slow and allow things to unfold on their own rather than rushing to an answer or judgement. You'll get what you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Your friendships and associations come to the forefront today, making it a good time to reconnect with old friends and reevaluate some of the connections you have. If you have one too many energy vampires in your life, now's the chance to address it. Also, let your peeps know what you need.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Your career and ambitions take center stage, making now the perfect time to reassess your goals and plans. Be mindful of promising more than you can deliver or taking on more than necessary as this will help you to avoid any work related nightmares. Following up, fact-checking, and editing will help you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Where might you be keeping yourself trapped by self-doubt or fear? Now's the time to take an honest assessment in terms of the outworn beliefs or perceptions that you've been letting get in your way. You have more options than you think. You have more brilliant ideas than you take credit for.
5. Your November 1, 2019 Horoscope
Here's your daily horoscope for November 1, 2019, according to Mecca Woods, Bustle's resident astrologer and creator of MyLifeCreated.com.
The Moon remains in pragmatic Capricorn today, putting much of the emphasis on work, productivity, and our ambitions. Considering this lunar placement, we should find ourselves looking to put in the hard work and dedication to achieve success where we want to see success the most in our lives.
The Moon in Capricorn teams up with unconventional Uranus in Taurus at the start of the day which can help us to initiate new projects or take a new approach towards achieving a goal. By the late afternoon, the Moon teams up with the Sun in passionate Scorpio, which can help us to find the determination we need to clear obstacles in our path or overcome a challenge.
Still, the biggest planetary shift of the day occurs later in the afternoon when love planet Venus leaves the depths of Scorpio for happy-go-lucky Sagittarius. With Venus in Sagittarius for the next few weeks, we should find that the people and things that we value most are associated with themes like travel, adventure, generosity, learning and philosophy, and growth.
Read below to see what the stars mean for your sign today.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)
You're all about business today and as you kick butt and take names, make sure to take a moment to celebrate the little wins or accomplishments you've made so far. Financially, make sure you're getting your due. Focus on the longterm.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
You might feel like you're all fired up today and that's a good thing. When it comes to accomplishing your goals for the day, some extra confidence and a willingness to take the lead will get you far. Keep believing in yourself and your vision. It's all coming together.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
If things have felt a bit challenging for you, then today you should be able to find the courage and resilience that you need to move past the challenge. For now, try not to give into fear or self-doubt. Also trust your instincts now because they're spot on. You've got the power.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
It's all about the powers in numbers today as your friends, your partner, or someone close to you could provide you the backup or the fuel that you need. Also, if you find yourself in a charitable mood, championing or donating time to a worthy cause is a good place to start.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
You're on track to succeed today but first you may need to check a few details first before you move forward. If there's anything pending on your to-do list, now's the time to tackle it. In terms of your well-being, try to work on incorporating healthier habits that can help keep you going.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
You're in the mood for some fun and adventure today and it's long overdue. As such, look to ways that you can feed your passion and explore new avenues or interests. Meanwhile, your creativity is off the charts today. In terms of romance, authenticity is your love charm.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
You might be feeling rather self-reflective today and that could be good thing, as taking time to draw inward and tend to your emotional needs is what you need most right now. If you've been giving too much of your power away to someone or something, it's time to take it back.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
It's all about interesting and engaging conversations today as they could provide you with the inspiration or the fresh perspective that you need. Though be mindful of arguments or misunderstandings as the need to be right could block communication. Romance heats up.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
It's all about your money today and if you've been looking for a new gig, you could uncover a promising lead or two. Just make sure that you're not playing yourself too small when it comes to your skills and the compensation you're asking for. It's high time that you started thriving.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
It's all about you and what you need today, so make sure that you're taking a time out to get those needs met. Look to ways that you can engage in radical acts of joy today as your spirits could use a boost. Meanwhile, you could receive shine or applause for your creative genius.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
It's time to dial back a bit and give yourself a time out. If you find yourself feeling sluggish or low energy, it's a good sign you need to take a moment to recharge. Don't shy away from feeling tough feelings right now as they hold the key to your healing and well-being. Take care of you.
If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
It's all about who you know right now as someone within your network could put you on to a new opportunity. At the same time, don't feel shy about stepping out and standing apart from the crowd. Your individuality is what will bring you success. Set the trend. Lead the way.