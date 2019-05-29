Your November 2019 Monthly Horoscope

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com, to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your monthly horoscope for November 2019.

Although Scorpio season is coming to an end this month and Sagittarius season kicks off (Nov. 22), the sentiment remains: if our heart isn't into something 100 percent, leave it alone.

With communicative Mercury still retrograde in Scorpio for most of the month (until Nov. 20), we're encouraged to continue the process of reassessment, revision, and refocus. Meanwhile, on November 1, love planet Venus moves into Sagittarius, increasing our desire for freedom, adventure, and anything that resonates with us at a profound and spiritual level.

Come Nov. 12, the Full Moon in value-driven Taurus encourages us to drop anything that doesn't add value to our lives, as well as anything that doesn't resonate with our personal values.

If Scorpio's job is to suss out the truth, then it's Sagittarius' job to embrace and uphold it. And with Venus currently in Sagittarius and ambitious Mars moving home to Scorpio on Nov. 19, we're called to delve into our passions and to live authentically. Though if we find ourselves lacking the passion, inspiration or the courage to do so, the New Moon in Sagittarius (Nov. 26) can help us. This new moon will give us the chance to renew our spirit and embark on an exciting new journey.

By Nov. 25, however, love planet Venus will be in responsible and committed Capricorn. This will help us to get clear on what we want, and to find pleasure in working for it. Plus, with dreamy Neptune moving forward again in Pisces on Nov. 27, the path that we need to take should finally be clear after months of confusion.

Happy Birthday, Sagittarius!

While you might have been dealing with some heavy vibes and serious stuff as of late, this month reminds you not to lose your joy. As such, this could be a perfect time for a quick getaway or a change in your environment; virtually anything that inspires you and gets your heart beating is good for you. Career and finances improve.

Intimacy and partnership is the focus for you this month, Taurus, which should push you into some of the deeper places of your heart and soul. But fear not, as what you discover could help you to foster better relationships as well as the one you have with yourself. Don't be afraid to free yourself of self-limiting beliefs or situations.

You may not know if you're coming or going this month, which is all the more reason for you to slow down and strip down your responsibilities. This month is also a good time for establishing mutually beneficial connections with others, while learning how to ask for and receive the support you need. Finances get a boost.

You're a busy bee now, but the key is working toward the things that you're passionate about and believe in most, instead of spreading yourself too thin and being unable to finish what you start. In terms of your friendships, don't be shy about embracing your individuality as opposed to being a die-hard loyalist to the group.

While home and family related matters might be keeping you busy and possible stressing you out, make sure you make enough time this month for the things that make you smile and fill your heart with love. Speaking of love, romance blossoms now, whether single or attached. Too, take care of your health and well-being.

The attention turns to your feelings this month and making sure you're getting the emotional care you need. This could mean spending more time at home or time with those you love. It could also mean being more direct about how you feel. Redecorating your home space can boost your mood. Romance can also be sweet.

Your finances continue take up your attention this month and as a result, you'll need to watch for sudden expenses or overspending. Seek ways that you can be more thoughtful with your cash or ways you can be more confident in your worth. Meanwhile, your thoughts and ideas are golden. Too, home is where your heart is.

If you've been feeling like you've been moving in slow-motion or all over the place, this month you should find your focus, persistence, and strength returning to you. This means there will be hardly anything that can get in your way, including outworn relationships. You just need to be clear on what you want. No need to force anything.

It's your birthday season, Sagittarius, which means it's a brand new year and a brand new you. Though there are new journeys and new worlds that await you, you're being called to move forward with intention rather than impulse. Let intuition be your guide, as well as your values. Knowing your worth attracts love and abundance.

While a good chunk of the month might be spent catching up with friends, networking, volunteering, and attending events; you'll also need to make sure that you get ample rest and care in order to keep up. At the same time, you're encouraged to feed and nourish your spirit. In what ways can you better cultivate faith? Know you are loved.

Your professional life is super active this month, so much so that you might be ready to move on to a new position or find yourself at odds with someone you report to. While you'll be tested in terms of your patience and your skills, know that you can accomplish your goals. In fact, your reputation will sparkle as a result. Believe in you.

Travel and education are hot spots for you this month as doing things that enrich your life experience and open your mind is what you'll feel called to. Meanwhile, when it comes to your career, expect some very good opportunities to come rolling in. Overall, there's no need to move with fear when you've got the cosmos on your side.