Cancel every single prospective dessert recipe you pinned on your Pinterest boards for 2019, because everything you make this year will now be revolving around this: Hershey's released a Caramel whipped cream has been spotted on shelves. The new product was first brought to the internet's attention by popular food Instagram account @candyhunting, who found it at Woodman's, a regionally owned supermarket chain. Here's to hoping this offering is going nationwide as fast as possible, because nothing screams "fall" quite as aggressively as coating every single dessert and drink that comes within a five foot radius of you with caramel whipped cream out of a can.

No word yet on the availability of this delicious invention, but we may be able to guesstimate based on launches of similar products. If it seems like you're having whipped cream deja vu, there's good reason for it — in October 2018, Hershey's released two other whipped creams, a Reese's flavor and a Hershey's chocolate flavor. These also had images of them spotted in grocery stores months before their official launches — as early as June 2018, in fact — so it wouldn't be entirely surprising if consumers stared seeing this Caramel version around the same time this year.

Here's the post from @candyhunting's Instagram, so you can go ahead and start settling into your FOMO until it does hit a grocery shelf near you.

The seven-ounce Reese's and Hershey's flavor retailed for $2.99–$3.99 per can in 2018, so it's safe to assume the Caramel one may be in that ballpark — @candyhunting seemed to have confirmed this by replying to a comment asking about the price by writing "I believe it was $3.19."

The Reese's and Hershey's version of this were, according to a press release published at the time, created "not just as after-dinner desserts, but also as daytime snacks" — a movement that we can all get behind, particularly if it's a caramel-flavored movement. If it really does end up rolling out in October, the timing could not be more perfect for pumpkin-flavored desserts and coffee drinks, on top of the myriad of other desserts it pairs well with. Chocolate cake! Apple pie! Literally everything on your Thanksgiving plate! (If you aren't willing to put caramel whipped cream on your cornbread, that is a cowardice you will have to live with the rest of your days.)

Judging from the comments flooding @candyhunting's Instagram post right now, people are already pretty hype for the caramel version — and I'd say they have good reason. I tried both the Reese's and Hershey's version of these last year, and they were both creamy and satisfying and served the exact delicious function I needed them to serve (read: were very good for spreading all over ice cream without abandon). So it's safe to assume that the Caramel version rolling out a full year on the heels of the others initially being spotted means Hershey's took the creation of this whipped cream pretty seriously, too. Keep your eyes peeled for it on shelves — somewhere in the distance, all of your future holiday desserts are calling its name.