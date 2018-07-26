Now that she is expecting her second child, Hilary Duff is discussing the difficulties of pregnancy. The Younger actor got real honest in a Wednesday Instagram post describing how tough pregnancy can be and that it's not as easy as some make it look. Duff knows what to expect as an impending second-time mom, but that doesn't mean it makes the pregnancy process a breeze.

Next to an image of Duff showing off her growing baby bump, she wrote,

"The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless... this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special."

She continued detailing just how demanding pregnancy can be sometimes for many women, including herself. But, all in the same breath she praised herself and every other woman out there for the powerful beings we are. After all, many of us create human life and that's amazing.

Duff wrote,

"Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on..sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment. Women are so bad ass, this was just a note to remind myself and remind others how’s strong and beautiful you are! WE GOT THIS!"

On June 8, Duff announced she was expecting her second child with Matthew Koma. She's already mom to 6-year-old Luca. The former Lizzie McGuire star also revealed her baby's sex in her pregnancy announcement photo. She wrote, "Guess what guys! @matthewkoma and I made a little princess of our own and we couldn’t be more excited!!!!!!" Koma shared the same photo as Duff on Instagram and sweetly captioned it, "We made a baby girl! She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother... @hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins."

Duff and Koma have already chosen their daughter's name, she revealed on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "We have picked out the baby's name, which is super cool and relieves a lot of stress, because we agreed on it right away," the 30-year-old said. However, don't expect them to announced their baby girl's anytime soon. They understandably want to keep it private for awhile longer. "And I think we're not ready to share and we won't until she's born just because we don't really want to hear people's opinions on it," Duff said. "It's a very personal choice."

Also on her Instagram Story, Duff admitted she doesn't have much done for the nursery. Unlike her first pregnancy, Duff has Luca to take care of, in addition to preparing for baby No. 2. "So I haven't done as much for this baby as I have with Luca and I'm sure other second time moms feel me," she explained. "I love her just as much and I'm starting to get more prepared, but you're so much busier with the first child. You have a lot more to focus on."

Duff has been kind enough to share details about her pregnancy, which other women probably appreciate. It's nice to know Duff is dealing with similar experiences as other moms. If you're struggling with pregnancy, no matter if it's your first, second, or whatever time, you can be sure to look to Duff for inspiration. She totally gets it and will probably also make you feel better in the process.