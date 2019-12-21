After several photographers tailed her and her kids "all day long," Hilary Duff shared a video of son Luca upset in a parking lot on Friday, Dec. 20, as two men snapped photos from afar. (She claimed a third man had run away.) "How much do you like that the paparazzi follows you? Makes you sad, huh? You hate it," Duff asked her upset-looking 7-year-old son, who nodded his head in agreement, in an Instagram Story post.

The Younger star explained in her series of videos that while she, Luca (with ex Mike Comrie), and 1-year-old daughter Banks (with fiancé Matthew Koma) ran errands three "grown men" followed them "everywhere" they went. "In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn't seem right to me at all," she opined in one IG video.

Duff seemed able to move on from the incident and enjoy their day out, according to subsequent IG Stories. In one Boomerang, Banks danced around in what appeared to be a bathroom stall. Later, she posted a photo of Luca with his head tipped back in a salon sink, presumably to get a new hairdo. Just days earlier, the Lizzie McGuire actor also showed off Luca's big brother skills, as he held a crying Banks while they got their picture taken with Santa. "Honestly, Luca deserves a gold medal," she wrote.

Duff also recently introduced her kids to 2003's Lizzie McGuire Movie, according to a video of the movie night Koma posted on Instagram in late September. "Family viewing of Lizzie McGuire movie," Koma wrote over the video, which Duff later reposted on her own Instagram story. Duff had also revealed to People a month earlier at D23 that Luca had already begun watching clips of the series on YouTube.

"He got really into it and then he’s like, 'I'm done,'" she shared. "I think he's pretty fascinated to see me so young, not looking the same. He knows that’s his mom but he got over it fast. It's pretty funny, he's not there yet." In the same interview, Duff added that to People that her son is a fan of her music and "thinks I'm cool," which is something she said she'll take "for as long as I can have it."

Banks might still be a bit young, but, either way, both of her kids should be plenty well-versed on the Disney+ reboot of her classic series. In the meantime, Duff seems intent on protecting their privacy and well-being.