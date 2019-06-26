Anyone who’s ever watched Disney’s The Lion King growing up is probably already anxiously awaiting the legendary animation’s live action film (and also Beyonce and Donald Glover) that’s set to premiere July 19. In honor of the already amazing storyline, Hot Topic just launched an entire Lion King-inspired collection. This is one action-packed line full of Hakuna Matata.

Hot Topic is one of the go-to retailers to shop (almost) all things pop culture-related. Following the launch of the brand’s Toy Story collection, Hot Topic is offering up a plethora of sick picks from button-ups, skater skirts, leggings, work boots, and bag accessories that are all adorned with characters and references from the animated film. Plus, everything is super stylish.

The collection not only reminds fans of the animated characters, but also images from the live action film are printed on tees and tanks. Not to mention, fans can shop items decorated with buddies Timon and Pumbaa in skirts, backpacks, sneakers and tops. Other characters like Scar, Rafiki, Nala, Zazu, and of course Simba and Mufasa are also found throughout a series of graphic tees, tanks, and sweatshirts.

Offering sizes XS to 3X, fans can shop the collection that will be exclusively sold online at Hot Topic where prices start at $4.

You can feel the love radiating off of this collection, so here are some of the best picks to get you looking fresh for the movie.

The Lion King Timon & Pumbaa Woven Button-Up

Fans can shop this killer woven top that shows tiny Timon and Pumbaa graphics hidden in the jungle print. Plus, the button-up comes with a matching skirt.

The Lion King Sunset Leggings

A wild print for summer can be found in these vibrant pair of sunset leggings with Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa walking in the distance. This statement piece will set shoppers back $21.

Disney The Lion King Work Boots

For shoe lover that enjoy a little grit in their fashion, these awesome pair of Lion King work boots will hit the spot. Offered in sizes 3 to 11, wearers can rock this sturdy boot with the silhouette of the movie poster etched on the side.

Disney The Lion King Simba Poster Sweatshirt

Anyone planning a movie night on the day of its premiere, grab this Simba sweatshirt to show pride for the live action film. Plus it'll keep anyone warm for a chilly night.

Disney The Lion King Floral Skater Skirt

Those true Lion King fans will don this adorable skater skirt with a grown up Simba and Nala printed on the front. Can you feel the love in this look?

Disney The Lion King Hakuna Matata Backpack

What's a collection without a few bags? Hot Topic offers up this stunning polyester backpack with a faux leather flap that displays a gold baby Simba like the one Rafiki draws in the movie (if fans really know their LK trivia)

Disney The Lion King Woven Button-Up

The iconic sunset with trio Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa actually makes a sickening print for a button-up. For $35, shoppers can cop this dope statement shirt.

With this stunner of a collection, there's really no way to go wrong as you figure out what to where to the theater for the movie premiere. After all, it's Hakuna Matata.