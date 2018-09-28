The same day Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, House Democrats spoke out about the way Ford was treated before she even made it to Washington. Five members of Congress who survived sexual assault wrote a letter to President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell demanding that they apologize to Kavanaugh's accuser.

"As victims of domestic and sexual assault, we write to express our deepest concerns regarding your actions and various statements on the serious allegations that have been raised concerning Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his possible elevation to the highest court in the country," the letter reads. Kavanaugh has categorically denied the allegations against him.

Reps. Gwen Moore (D-Wisconsin), Ann Kuster (D-New Hampshire), Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan), Alma Adams (D-North Carolina), and Jackie Speier (D-California) called out Republicans' disparaging remarks about Ford and asked that any vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation be postponed until after an FBI investigation takes place.

"Since Dr. Ford's story has become public, she has been subjected to countless smears, threats, and hostility to her claims," the lawmakers wrote. "Unfortunately, this behavior is why many victims fail to come forward and it is even more troubling given that, in this case, it has not been reserved to right-wing media personalities or activists; it has come from elected officials as well."

Ford has accused Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her in high school, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that she's "100 percent" certain it was the man now nominated to the Supreme Court. Kavanaugh vehemently denied her allegations in his own testimony that day. "I was not at the party described by Dr. Ford," he said in his opening statement. "This confirmation process has become a national disgrace."

The House Democrats who wrote to Trump and McConnell ahead of the hearing agree that the process has been a disgrace, but for an entirely different reason. They noted how GOP leaders publicly called Kavanaugh's accusers liars and accused them of working with the Democrats to "destroy" Kavanaugh's life. As McConnell said on the Senate floor on Monday:

This shameful smear campaign has hit a new low... Senate Democrats and their allies are trying to destroy a man’s personal and professional life on the basis of decades-old allegations that are unsubstantiated and uncorroborated.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.