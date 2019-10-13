It's happened to pretty much everyone. You have a few drinks and wake up the next day feeling like you've been hit by a bus. Hangovers are uniquely terrible, but are they all created equal? For instance, is a White Claw hangover different than a beer or wine hangover? It turns out there are actually a few reasons your spiked seltzer hangover might feel different than the morning-after malaise you've experienced with other drinks.

If you're not in the know about White Claw, this spiked sparkling water comes in a sleek can, is gluten free, and it's pretty much dethroned rosé as the beverage that's synonymous with day drinking. What's more, some White Claw devotees claim it doesn't give them a hangover. One 29-year-old told W Magazine, "I danced to early '00s hip-hop all night and didn't even have the slightest hangover [after drinking White Claw]."

But before we go any further, it's important to note that White Claw and other spiked seltzers contain alcohol, and they're not magic. This means, like any alcoholic beverage, they can definitely give you a hangover if you drink enough. And that hangover — especially compared to a beer or wine hangover — might make your stomach feel like it's inhabited by aliens.

"With White Claw, you are seeing more day drinking, in part, because the product is keeping people more hydrated than traditional alcoholic beverages and is easier to conceal as a 'soft drink,'" Dr. Niket Sonpal, M.D., an NYC-based internist, gastroenterologist, and faculty member Touro College of Medicine, tells Bustle.

"As far as stomachaches, these can be caused by sweetened seltzers that often get their taste from sugar alcohols, which your gastrointestinal tract might have a tough time breaking down." Dr. Sonpal adds that even though it may taste like carbonated water, hard seltzer is not something you want to chug. Because, as the Cleveland Clinic noted on its website, the carbon dioxide bubbles in carbonated alcoholic beverages are absorbed more quickly into the bloodstream, which means they can make you impaired more quickly (not to mention contribute to that bloated and gassy feeling).

According to a 2011 study published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, excessive carbon dioxide in the system can potentially lead to, "changes in intestinal transit and visceral sensation." And feeling bloated, experiencing acid reflux, or constantly burping after drinking sparkling beverages are signs you may have overloaded your stomach with gas and it's time to cool it with the carbonation.

On the other hand, because it doesn't contain congeners, a byproduct of the fermentation process that produces chemicals like acetone, acetaldehyde and methanol, the hangover from White Claw could be less intense for some people, especially if they don't generally experience stomachaches. Found in dark liquors, dark beers and red wine, congeners, have long been thought to increase the intensity of a hangover, Dr. Sonpal says.

And according to the Cleveland Clinic, "Consuming drinks with lower amounts of congeners (such as vodka, gin, light beer, and white wine) tends to result in less severe hangovers than drinks with high levels of congeners (such as bourbon, scotch, tequila, brandy, dark beers, and red wine)."

That being said, everyone is different and what makes one person wake up feeling like a dishrag leaves another feeling fine. The alcohol by volume (ABV) per can of spiked seltzer hovers around 5%, which is roughly the same as beer. Wine, on the other hand, is usually about 10-15% ABV, Dr. Sonpal says. This means if you drink the same amount of wine as you would hard seltzer, it should go without saying you're going to be a wreck the next day. But if you're sensitive to gluten, you may feel better the next day after drinking gluten-free hard seltzer than after drinking the same amount of beer.

The Cleveland Clinic reported that in general, the body needs one hour to metabolize one drink (12 ounces. of beer, 5 ounces of wine, or 1.5 ounces of hard liquor). What's more, for every four drinks you consume you can pass up to 1 quart of urine, which can lead to dehydration. "As large amounts of urine are passed, the chemicals used by body cells for peak function are thrown out of balance," the Cleveland Clinic noted.

The bottom line? The only way to prevent a hangover, White Claw or otherwise, is moderate drinking, with lots of water between alcoholic beverages (and no, spiked seltzer does not count as water), or total abstinence. "The severity of hangovers increases with the amount of alcohol you consume," Dr. Sonpal says. "For this reason, the best way to prevent hangovers is to drink in moderation."

So if it contains alcohol, a good rule of thumb is: Take it easy day drinking to dodge tomorrow sorrow.

Experts

Dr. Niket Sonpal, M.D., NYC-based internist, gastroenterologist, and faculty member Touro College of Medicine

Studies referenced

Lacy, B. E., Gabbard, S. L., & Crowell, M. D. (2011). Pathophysiology, evaluation, and treatment of bloating: hope, hype, or hot air?. Gastroenterology & hepatology, 7(11), 729–739.