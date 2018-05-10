Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in two weeks, and the excitement is hard to contain. As we get closer to the royal wedding, we're all wondering what she'll wear, whether they'll break tradition and what will change after the wedding. With all of this talk about royalty, it's only logical to think that Markle will become Princess Meghan after the May 19 nuptials, but that is not the case. The British monarchy has an exhaustive and somewhat confusing approach to royal titles. So how are royal titles decided? Buckle in, because this is a lot more complicated than you might assume. Markle, whose legal first name is Rachel, will likely become Rachel Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, Duchess of Sussex, according to People.

If you're confused about her title, you aren't the only one. Thankfully, etiquette coaching company Debrett's has created a detailed guide to royal names and how they work. It originates from something called the peerage, which has roots in feudal times. Basically, from most to least prestigious, men can be dukes, marquesses, earls, viscounts and barons, while women can be duchesses, marchionesses, countesses, viscountesses, and baronesses. Even if you spend time researching the royal naming system, there's still a dizzying amount of information out there, and it can be hard to keep track of. Here are four things that can help you figure out enough about the royal naming system to impress everyone at your royal wedding watch party.

