"School choice" — or, the idea of giving parents greater freedom in choosing where their kids go to school — has long been among the goals at Betsy DeVos' Department of Education. Now, Betsy DeVos released details of the Education Freedom Scholarships, which are a large part of the administration's plan to actually enact this school choice, but there's a lot of confusion in the public about what they'll actually do, how they'll work, and whether they'll take away money from traditional public schools and the students who attend them.

"This proposal would empower students and families to choose the best education setting for them – regardless of where they live, how much they make, and how they learn," reads a description of the proposal about the Education Freedom Scholarships on the Department of Education website.

"Despite what some may try to tell you…Education Freedom Scholarships are privately funded and do not take any money from public schools," DeVos added in a tweet from earlier in April. As The Washington Post's Fact Checker wrote, however, DeVos' tweet is misleading. While the scholarships don't directly pull funds from what's budgeted towards public schools, the private entities that donate to create them will get up to $5 billion in tax credits — and so in the end, they will be taxpayer funded.

More to come ...