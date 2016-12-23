With over 83,000 cased of COVID-19 in the UK so far, schools being closed and a lockdown in progress, a lot has changed and that includes future plans, events and holidays. So, how will coronavirus affect your future holidays and will your flights be cancelled?

For those who have booked holidays, and flights abroad, new information has been set out by the British government. As of March 17, The Foreign Office has advised against all non-essential travel for 30 days. I News says, essential travel includes “urgent family or business commitments”. But FCO warns “any country or area may restrict travel without notice ... Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving.” So even if you can get into a country, it doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to return. Although the FCO's advice is currently in place for the next 30 days, and you may be able to hypothetically push your flights back, news on COVID-19 and individual country’s restrictions are moving incredibly fast. The Guardian lists all the global travel restrictions currently in place.

How Do You Cancel Travel Plans?

The FCO says to cancel travel plans, firstly contact your airline, holiday company or travel accommodation provider. The easiest way to check if your flight has been cancelled is through the airline you booked with by entering your booking reference in their website. Most airlines will email if your flight has been cancelled.

Each airline will have its own set of policies. Easyjet is grounding the majority of its planes from March 24 onwards. Although British Airways is not cancelling their flights (as of March 24) and will be flying where travel restrictions allow, the company will allow customers to change destination and date of travel. And for Virgin Atlantic customers, those with cancelled flights will be contacted directly with alternative options.

Accommodation provider Airbnb says, for those who made reservations before March 14 with a check-in date between March 14 2020 and April 14 2020, they will be offered a full refund. But currently, any check-ins after April 14 are not covered by their COVID-19 insurance. Secondly, FCO advises holidaymakers to get in contact with their travel insurers.

What To Do If You’re Currently Abroad & Need To Get Home

Lot’s of travellers, holidaymakers, and those working who set off before lockdown and social distancing measures were implemented may have had their flights cancelled or borders have closed since Again, the best way to check if your flight is cancelled through the airline your flights are booked with.

The government have asked the 1 billion Brits who are currently abroad to come home immediately if commercial flights are still available. Although some airlines including Virgin Atlantic are providing their customers with relief flights, not all airlines are.

As of March 23, the FCO said: “We are working with airlines to keep routes open, and calling for international action to keep routes open to enable British people can return home on commercial flights. We are also working around the clock to support those British travellers who are already finding difficulties to come back to the UK.”

But what if all the commercial flights are cancelled? Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, advised: “where commercial routes don’t exist, our staff are working round the clock to give advice and support to UK nationals. If you are on holiday abroad the time to come home is now while you still can.

Some British citizens who are struggling to return are claiming the British government isn’t doing enough to help. At least 300 Brits including doctors are said to be stranded in New Zealand since new travel restrictions were put in place there.