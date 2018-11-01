You've probably noticed that lately the sun has been setting earlier and earlier every night, bringing with it more hours of darkness than daylight — and that's always a dead giveaway that daylight saving time’s end is just around the corner. Boo. This year's daylight saving time will officially wrap up on Sunday, Nov. 4. As soon as the clocks strike 2 a.m. they'll be turned back by one hour, making the sun set even earlier during the upcoming winter months. Obviously this change will affect our lives, but daylight saving time ending will affect each zodiac sign astrologically, too, so it's time to prepare ourselves for this inevitable transition.

The only silver lining to daylight saving time ending that I can see is that we finally get that meager hour back that was so cruelly stolen from us back in March, meaning we can attempt to indulge in some extra sleep, or just party through the 1 a.m. hour twice in a row for double the fun. Whichever route you take, we're all in this together, cause daylight saving time transitions can reportedly contribute to seasonal affective disorder, sleep cycle disruptions, and other less-than-pleasant side effects. "During the following week [after daylight saving time ends], many people wake up earlier, have more trouble falling asleep, and are more likely to wake up during the night," explained Dr. David Komaroff on Harvard Health Blog. This helps to explain why I tend to spend the weeks (months?) post-daylight saving time complaining about how the time change has thrown a wrench in my circadian rhythms, social schedule (who wants to leave the house when it's dark out?!), and entire existence, basically.

And obviously, since we're all astro-addicts here, it's important to look at the planetary happenings during this transition, too. Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains, "The Moon will be in the sign of practical Virgo when we switch over during daylight savings time — which means we will be all focused [and] detail-centric in trying to navigate whether or not clocks are set accordingly." It's certainly interesting that the moon will be the highly-organized, schedule-oriented, sometimes rigid sign of Virgo during this transition. TBH, seems like this placement only contrasts the awkwardness of this change even more — but let's try to use the Virgoan energy to instead help us embrace the changes in as organized a fashion as we possibly can. Virgo is graceful and on top of its sh*t, so we can all try to soak in its lunar vibes to help us sail through the changes and brace ourselves for the shorter winter days ahead.

If you're wondering how you should prepare for Sunday's big "fall back" moment and the changes that come along with it, here's how the end of daylight saving time 2018 will affect each zodiac sign (beyond the sheer fact that it will soon be dark out by like, 5 p.m.). We got this.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The sluggish energy of daylight saving time's end might leave you feeling a little less like yourself, Aries — but know that it's just a temporary change in vibes and not some big, bad mood that's settled upon you. "Your daily routine may be thrown off, leaving you lost in the shuffle," explains Stardust. "Take it slow today. You don’t always have to move at top speed." No easy task for you, but know that you'll be back to your quickfire ways in no time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Along with the extra hour comes an extra boost of energy and sparkle for you, Taurus. "You’re more drawn to go out, spreading love and joy, as your romantic senses are brighter and heightened by the time shift," shares Stardust. Perhaps it's because you can sense that your ruling planet, Venus, is ending its retrograde very shortly — but seize the energy either way and embrace your Venusian sensibilities.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

I know you already struggle with being restless, Gemini, so it's no surprise that daylight saving time's shift will leave you feeling blah. "You are going to crawl up into a butterball and watch TV, doing any activity which will let you rest your bones and calm your nerves," shared Stardust with Bustle. You'll bounce back, but in the meantime let yourself chill for the weekend and binge whatever show you've been itching to burn through.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With the moon in Virgo during the time change (one of your most compatible signs!), you should actually expect to have a lil' extra pep in your step. "[Daylight saving time's] lunar energy will make you crawl out of your shell and be super chatty, lovely Moon child," explains Stardust. You're used to riding the waves of change, Cancer, so daylight saving time vibes won't really mess with your flow. Float on and let the good times roll!

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

The extra hour isn't making you feel like you have any extra time to kill, Leo — in fact, you're likely feeling just the opposite. "Time is money, Leo! Don’t you forget that!" advises Stardust. "Setting the clock back will leave you hungering to make money, as you feel like you need to monetarily make up for lost time." Channel your frustrations into whatever career goals you've had on your mind recently, as obviously change is in the air for everyone, and having the moon in Virgo can help you stay organized.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The moon will be in your territory during the end of daylight saving time, Virgo, so use this time to bask in the spotlight that you deserve. "Right now, you're focusing on yourself — which is a good thing, because you tend to help others way TOO much," explains Stardust to Bustle. "It’s OK to be selfish once in a while and put your needs first." Use that extra hour to get some beauty rest and up your self-care game in the coming weeks.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Given that you're ever-sensitive to the balance of things, Libra, daylight saving time's transition will make you feel a little wonky. "You may feel extra sensitive right now, Libra," warns Stardust. "The shift in time will most likely make you cranky and extra vulnerable to criticism from others." Try to remember that your moodiness may just be caused by the change in your sleep schedule, and don't worry too much about how you think others are perceiving you. You'll be back to your usual groove in no time.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

It's your season, Scorpio, and the shift we'll all be experiencing may cause you to turn inward and explore your own memories. "A sense of nostalgia will overcome your senses as we set the clocks back," shares Stardust. "This is a time of inner reflection for you, Scorpio." You're no stranger to ~heavy feels~ so just surrender to the flow and see what inner truths you can uncover during this transition.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Time is nothin' but a concept — unfortunately, though, it's a concept that kinda sorta rules our lives, so we've got to pay attention to it. "Try to remember to set your clock back," advises Stardust. "If not, you may oversleep for work, which will not be good for you!" And while your phone will probably do you the favor of changing the time automatically, it won't help with the fact that you may not be totally feeling yourself. But that's OK, Sag — you know it's just temporary and that you'll be back to your usual routine in the blink of an eye.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Daylight saving time awkwardness is real, and you're feeling it on some deep levels. "You may feel like a foreigner in your own body from time shifting backwards, as the energy messes with your daily structure," explains Stardust. "Stand strong, Capricorn! You can endure all the seasonal changes set forth." You got this, Cap, so just channel your self-confidence, and conquer getting back into your flow just as you would any other task.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sleep schedules getting messed with is all part of the fun when it comes to daylight saving time, and you'll definitely need to focus some of your energy toward adjusting to it, Aquarius. "Setting the clock back will most definitely exhaust you in upcoming days," says Stardust. "Spend Sunday in bed — relaxing will help you start the week off right!" You'll have an easier time rolling with the changes if you're gentle on yourself, so up the self-care and take it easy.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Forget hormones — moodiness caused by daylight saving time is arguably worse, so be careful who you take your feelings out on, Pisces. Other people may be feeling sensitive, too! "You may put the blame on your better half, which will cause arguments between you both if you forget to set your clock back!" warns Stardust. And while your phone will probably handle the literal time change for you, it won't remind you to check on your moods, so you'll have to stay on top of that yourself.