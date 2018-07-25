If you haven't heard the news, Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner are engaged after six years together. The model announced the news on Tuesday on Instagram next to a photo of kissing her fiancé on the cheek. "I love you more than I have words to express," she captioned the sweet picture. "Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over [diamond ring emoji]." Now that they are getting married, some might be wondering, how did Karlie Kloss and Josh Kushner meet? With that, let's dive into their long-term relationship.

On June 8, 2016, Kloss posted an adorable image of the two and wrote, "four years ago today I met my best friend I love you more everyday." Based on this Instagram, the timeline of when they met is clear, but the same can't be said for how they met, which isn't surprising. It's no secret the former Victoria's Secret model tries to keep much of her personal life private.

In April, Kloss discussed maintaining her privacy to Porter magazine (via Harper's Bazaar), "It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life," she said. "Carolina Herrera always says, 'A woman who’s an open book is boring.' There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world; I just really like having a more private private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!"

They actually both share many photos of one another on social media. Kloss also has never been shy about wishing Kushner happy birthday or celebrating their anniversary. Plus, the 25-year-old revealed their engagement on Instagram, which just goes to show you she isn't hiding everything about her relationship. But, like she said, Kloss doesn't feel the need to put a spotlight on her entire life. She seems to want keep some aspects to herself, and understandably so.

As InStyle's June 2017 cover star, Kloss spoke about how she manages her relationship with Kushner and her busy schedule. She said, "You make it work. We’ve been together almost five years. Time flies. It’s crazy. He’s a super-solid dude."

She also commented on their romance while chatting with OK! Magazine (via the Daily Mail) Metro in February 2017. She admitted, "I was definitely not planning on falling in love [with boyfriend Josh Kushner]. But I think that’s the thing about it, you can’t anticipate or plan it."

After their engagement was made public Kushner posted an Instagram of Kloss and sweetly wrote, "fiancée [heart emoji]." According to a source "close to the couple" who spoke with People about their exciting news, "He proposed a few weeks ago during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York." The source added, "They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together."

And here they are six years later since first meeting and ready more than ever to take the next step in their relationship. Even though fans may not know exactly how their love story started, it's clear they've enjoyed every moment together along the way.