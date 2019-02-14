Presenter and TV personality Katie Piper has had a busy few years. Not only has she been a part of umpteen shows and philanthropic projects, done a heck of a lot of interviews, and written books, she has also managed to fit in falling in love with partner Richard Sutton, getting married, and having two kids. But how did Katie Piper and Richard Sutton meet?

Look, every one knows that dating is an absolute pain in the proverbial at the best of times. Add to that being in the public eye with a fairly punishing schedule and things get a lot more complicated. However, Piper and Sutton have made it look downright easy. But what is their secret? Online dating? A match makers service? No, y'all, it was good old fashioned being introduced by friends. I know right? So cute. And basically the ideal situation. The pair were set up in 2013, OK magazine reports, and it appears to have been plain sailing ever since. Speaking to the Daily Mail about their easy-going first date, Piper said Suton was "chatty, witty and looked [her] squarely in the eye. He never once mentioned [her] burns, and because he didn’t, [she] didn’t either".

Sutton, who OK reports is a carpenter and builder, popped the question a year after the couple began dating, and the cute AF couple were married within a year of their engagement, according to Hello. And since they began seeing each other, they have gone on to welcome two daughters into the world: Belle and Penelope.

Piper shared with the Daily Mail how supportive and chill Sutton was from the get-go. "When I first started dating him I knew there was something different about him to other people I dated," Piper said.

Piper revealed that, during the early days of her relationship with Sutton, she was going through a lot of surgeries relating to the severe burns she received as the result of an acid attack in 2008. And not only surgeries, but the complications often associated with surgeries. Piper told the Daily Mail:

"[Sutton] came to hospital and he'd watch Netflix with me. It's quite boring for it to be like that in the glamorous dating stages, but it showed it me it was a good test. It showed me the person he really was and that he had depth."

Piper has enjoyed an incredibly successful TV career over the past few years, hosting shows such as Bodyshockers and Never Seen A Doctor. Piper will also host The Death Of Aimee Spencer, an investigative ITV show that begins on Feb. 14 2019.

Piper has also set up up a charitable organisation in her name. The Katie Piper Foundation is a charity dedicated to those suffering burns and scars. The foundation's objective is have "a world in which scars do not limit a person’s function, social inclusion or sense of wellbeing".

Watch Piper on The Death Of Aimee Spencer on ITV on February 14th at 9 p.m.