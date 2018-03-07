When Madonna shared photos on Instagram with Kim Kardashian and Cardi B at her Oscars party, it just appeared to be a run-in of three famous faces at a major event, but there's actually a lot more to it. Yes, the reality star is a huge Madonna fan, but Kim Kardashian and Madonna actually have a long history together. It goes way back, even before Kardashian's reality TV stardom.

At an event for KKW Beauty (Kardashian's makeup line) and MDNA (Madonna's skincare line), the two spoke during a panel discussion about the first time they met, as People reports. And, believe it or not, this happened when Kardashian was a child. According to People Kardashian revealed, "She, at a time period in her life, moved in with her manager who happened to be our next door neighbor growing up."

They didn't just wave "hi" and "bye" from their driveways, either. Kardashian revealed, "So Kourtney [Kardashian] and I would walk — our parents were good friends with her manager — so we’d walk their dog after school. So every day we would go over and we would see Madonna. Like, we were shaking.” Very casual.

Kardashian's childhood story got even more amazing. She shared, "I remember so vividly her coming in one day in ripped jeans and a white T-shirt and these combat boots and she had dark short hair and this leather jacket and she just walked in and she was like, ‘You know what, girls? I’m over these bracelets.’"

Kardashian continued, "And she took off her bracelets and gave us these black rubber bracelets.” Madonna was known for rocking black rubber bracelets early on in her career, even on the cover for her 1983 self-titled album. So, again, very casual that she just gave them to Kardashian and her sister. Madonna interjected, "I was so stupid, by the way. They don’t make those bracelets anymore!” It's amazing how this has never been mentioned throughout the many seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, countless interviews, and highly publicized social media posts.

Kardashian 's fans are well-aware that she is a Madonna super fan, but it never seemed like the two of them were actually friends. Back in 2012, Kardashian shared a photo (above) of the two then-brunette celebrities at the MET Gala. She captioned the photo with "When we first MET," which made it seem like that was actually when they first met and Kardashian was just fanning out.

Kardashian has long loved Madonna, but her revelation that she's known Madonna for years put her fan girl actions in a whole new light.

In 2013, Kardashian shared a photo with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and looked to Madonna's music for caption inspiration. She wrote, "Kim-Blonde Ambition Kourtney- Express Yourself #Madonna."

Kardashian took her fandom beyond referring song lyrics for Halloween in 2017. Kardashian dressed up as Madonna, while Kourtney did her best Michael Jackson impression in a joint Halloween costume inspired by the pop duo's iconic Academy Awards date night in 1991.

On her website, Kardashian shared a video with a behind-the-scenes look at her Madonna transformation. In the video, she says, "I love Madonna. I have so many amazing memories of Madonna as a kid." But even in the full version on her site, she doesn't say anything about actually knowing Madonna as a kid! With the new knowledge that she has known Madonna since she was a child, it puts a whole different slant on what she said about her childhood memories.

Nothing about that video or any of Kardashian's Madonna posts indicated that Kardashian's childhood memories go beyond just being a loyal fan. Her revelation that she actually used to hang out with Madonna and wear her bracelets proves that no matter how open Kardashian is about her life on reality TV and in social media, there is still a lot of Kim Kardashian intel to keep up with.