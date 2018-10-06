It's official: Brett Kavanaugh has been confirmed following a tense debate. But with such a close vote — 50-48 — you might be wondering how your senator voted on Kavanaugh, especially since some of them are up for re-election in November.

A decent rule of thumb is to first check along party lines. Are your senators Democrats or Republicans? If one (or both) is a Republican, then they voted to confirm Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

However, there is one exception. Notably, the "no" votes included Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski. (Technically, though, she voted "present" as a courtesy to her Republican colleague who could not attend as he had to be at his daughter's wedding.) In a speech on the Senate floor on Friday, after she voted "no" on the motion to invoke cloture, Murkowski explained her vote against Kavanaugh. "I believe that Judge Kavanaugh is a good man. He’s a good man. He’s clearly a learned judge, but in my conscience, because that’s how I have to vote at the end of the day, with my conscience, I could not conclude that he is the right person for the court at this time," Murkowski said on Friday. "And this has been agonizing for me with this decision."

Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins followed through on her "yes" vote on Kavanaugh on Saturday. "Despite the turbulent, bitter fight surrounding his nomination, my fervent hope is that Brett Kavanaugh will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court so that we have far fewer 5-4 decisions and so that public confidence in our Judiciary and our highest court is restored. Mr. President, I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Collins said in a speech on the Senate floor on Friday.

If one (or both) of your senators is a Democrat, they voted against confirming Kavanaugh. But again, there is one exception. On the Democratic side of the aisle, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin voted to confirm Kavanaugh. "I have reservations about this vote given the serious accusations against Judge Kavanaugh and the temperament he displayed in the hearing. And my heart goes out to anyone who has experienced any type of sexual assault in their life," Manchin said in a statement on Friday, according to The New York Times. "However, based on all of the information I have available to me, including the recently completed F.B.I. report, I have found Judge Kavanaugh to be a qualified jurist."

Kavanaugh's confirmation isn't the end of the line. If you're unhappy with his confirmation, you do have the option of contacting your senators. Use the Senate resource page, which lists all office phone numbers, to get ahold of them. If you go to an individual senator's website, you can also find phone numbers for their state offices. Make sure the person you speak with has written down your complaint or your praise, and will relay it to the senator for whom you're calling.

Now that Kavanaugh has been officially confirmed, it just comes down to the timeline of when he will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice. From there, he can join the other eight justices hearing — and deciding on — cases at the high court.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.