It's not hard to develop a love-hate relationship with liquid lipsticks. They are long-wear, richly pigmented, and boast a velvety finish. However, they can cake, crack, and dry out lips. Plus, not everyone wants lip color to remain through a messy lunch! Beauty Crew found a brilliant liquid lipstick hack on the Reddit Makeup Addiction thread. The tip is absolutely genius and totally easy.

If you like to be a bit DIY your makeup products and get excited about finding new ways to make cosmetics work for you, this technique could change your relationship with and your mind about this ever-popular formula!

It's not often that the liquid lipstick remains totally in tact through the entire day. It tends to flake off in the center of lips and moisture is totally MIA.

That's why you need to try this hydrating hack, which will prevent lips from drying out. It also seems to have been discovered by total accident and for a slightly different reason.

A Redditor who goes by the name Zershia77 posted about how much she loves liquid lippies but isn't a fan of how they zap moistness from her pout after several hours of wear.

Zershia77 pointed to Stila's liquid lippies as her top choice, with the Baci shade being her favorite hue. She wears it a lot and started running low and thus the hack was born.

Zershia77 added a few drops of almond oil to the tube in order to extract every last bit of color. She also wanted to see if or how it would change the wear or the formula.

That made total sense — especially since she was nearing the bottom of the tube and was likely about to buy a new one. It wasn't like she was about to ruin a freshly opened tube with this trick. It's always smart to test a hack — be it a makeup trick or custom-cutting a t-shirt — by doing a test run on a product or a piece of clothing you don't care about ruining.

Zershia77 shared how the hack worked, writing, "Turns out I much prefer the formulation with a little oil in it. It doesn't seem to change the look of it and it still wears all day long. There is slight transfer on my coffee mug in the morning but all in all its still a long wearing liquid lipstick that dries down matte."

Sounds like she unearthed a primo way to add a little moisture without changing the shade or the texture.

The post generated comments from fellow makeup lovers who don't like liquid lippies because of their tendency to be so parched. Many are willing to try the hack to see if it works for them.

Perhaps you've bought a boatload of Kylie Lip Kits or any of the many mattes on the market but have found them too cakey. Maybe you haven't tried the Kylie Cosmetics' Velvets, which boast a more comfortable, lighter wear. Whatever the case, why not grab some almond oil and add a drop or two to see if it makes the formula work better for you? It's worth the experiment, especially if you are almost finished with a tube.

It's also good to hydrate lips with a balm before applying a liquid lipstick. Since you already know you that these lippies stick to lips like latex, are often hard to wipe off, require a makeup remover wipe, and therefore will cake a bit, do the proper prep work!

There are plenty of almond oil options on the market. Make sure you read the labels to make sure they are safe for application near the mouth.

Happy hydrating with this hack.