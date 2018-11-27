In the advertising world, plenty of claims are made that result in you wondering whether they're true. One claim in particular that's floated around during the last few months is prosecco that won't give you a hangover. So is this a real thing? And if it is, how does hangover-free prosecco work?

As reported by the Mirror, Aldi released a £7.99 organic prosecco earlier in the year. In September, the supermarket tweeted about the drink, referring to their "hangover proof" organic wine, as iNews reports. The claim was criticised online and Aldi subsequently deleted the tweet, saying in a statement: "This tweet was posted in error and has since been deleted. While we are glad that many people enjoy our Organic Prosecco, the only way we know to prevent a hangover is to drink responsibly.” The whole organic-equals-hangover-free narrative has garnered a lot of attention online, so where did it come from?

Well, organic wine contains less sulphites. Sulphites have been a part of the wine-making process since ancient Rome and are used to stop the wine oxidising. This helps it to retain everything from its texture to its taste. However, some believe they are the main cause of a hangover. But, according to the experts, these preservatives have little to do with hangovers. “Sulphites do not provoke hangovers and having a sulphite-free wine will not [help you] avoid hangovers," owner of the Calais Wine Superstore, Simon Delannoi, told the Huffington Post. A quick Google will tell you that several foods including chips, bacon, and dried fruit also contain sulphites, but eating any of these never result in a hangover, further proving Delannoi's point.

Kayla Snell/Stocksy

A spokesperson from Alcohol Concern echoed a similar point to the BBC, saying that science states that the "only way to avoid [a hangover] is to drink less." However, he did note that some people are more susceptible to the effects of sulphites and may find themselves more prone to headaches. But the number of people suffering from this sensitivity are very few.

Dr Nick Knight also told the BBC that alcohol and the resulting dehydration are largely responsible for hangovers and admitted that there is still no known cure for the effects of heavy drinking on the human body. "Alcohol is a diuretic, meaning it makes you go to the toilet more, you drink less water and eat less," he added. All of that contributes to your body becoming more and more dehydrated, turning your once fine head into a painful fuzzy mess.

If you do want to have a drink but want to reduce your chance of having a terrible hangover, you could do worse than drink prosecco. The sparkling drink can have less alcohol per serving than, say, a typical glass of wine, often containing an Alcohol by Volume (ABV) figure of 12 percent compared to wine's 13 percent.

However, there is still no better avoidance strategy than abstaining from alcohol completely. If that doesn't appeal to you, the NHS recommends ensuring that you have food in your stomach when you drink and consume plenty of water at regular intervals.

Sonja Lekovic/Stocksy

Although any suggestion of hangover-free prosecco is seemingly nothing more than a myth, real hangover-free alcohol may be on the horizon. A British scientist thinks he has found a healthier alternative to the hard stuff, the Independent reports. Through sourcing synthetic substances that could mimic alcohol's effects, Professor David Nutt is working on a drink that will allow people to enjoy the benefits of alcohol without the bodily damage that currently comes with one too many cocktails.

He has named his invention alcosynth and believes it could completely replace normal alcohol by 2050. However, the drink will still have to undergo rigorous testing and pass several regulation laws before hangovers can really become a thing of the past.

I'll drink to that, however long it takes.